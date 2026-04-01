If you are wondering why your salary hasn’t been credited yet or why the cheque you issued yesterday is not reflecting in the beneficiary’s account, it is because the majority of bank branches across the country are closed today i.e. April 1 for year-end finalization as the new financial year begins.

Banks closed on first day of FY27

In India, the financial year starts from April 1 and ends on March 31, so today marks the beginning of FY27. For this reason, lenders across most cities are shut to settle their yearly accounts. This is a standard RBI-observed closure.

Bank Holidays in April 2026 Why your salary may be delayed — and when banks reopen near you ⚠️ Today, April 1: Most bank branches are shut for year-end account finalization as FY2026–27 begins. Full Holiday Schedule Date Occasion Cities Affected Year-End Finalization

(FY27 Start) CLOSED Most cities ✓ Open: Aizawl, Gangtok, Kohima, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla Maundy Thursday CLOSED Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Good Friday CLOSED Most cities ✓ Open: Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu & more CLOSED Most cities across India Bengali New Year, Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Himachal Day CLOSED Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram Bohag Bihu CLOSED Guwahati Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya CLOSED Bengaluru Garia Puja CLOSED Agartala 💡 Tip: Even in cities marked open, banks may operate with limited services. Call your local branch before visiting for over-the-counter transactions. Digital banking & UPI remain unaffected on all holidays. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

In which cities are banks open?

However, there are some cities where bank branches are open for their regular transactions. Financial institutions across the cities of Aizawl, Gangtok, Kohima, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla are open as per the RBI holiday calendar.

But even in these cities, banks may have limited their operations on account of the new financial year. Hence, it is best to call up your local branch in case you need to avail some over-the-counter services.

Banks closed in Kerala on April 2

Financial institutions across Kerala’s cities of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe closure tomorrow, which is Thursday, April 2, on account of Maundy Thursday.

Banks closed on April 3

In case you have some very urgent appointments at the bank, it is better to plan accordingly, as banks across major cities will be closed on Friday, April 3, for the festival of Good Friday.

Exceptional cities where banks will not observe closure include Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, and Srinagar.

Upcoming bank holidays for April

Banks across major cities in India will observe closure on April 14 for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Financial institutions will also be shut for the local festivals of Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Biju, Buisu Festival, Tamil New Year’s Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, and Baisakhi on the same day.

Banks across the cities of Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut on April 15 for Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Bohag Bihu, Vishu, and Himachal Day.

Banks will be closed in Assam’s city of Guwahati on April 16 for the regional festival of Bohag Bihu.

Banks will observe closure on April 20 across the city of Bengaluru for the festivals of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

Financial institutions will remain shut in Tripura’s capital city of Agartala on April 21 for the regional festival of Garia Puja.

Additionally banks will continue with their usual weekly closure for second Saturday on April 11 and fourth Saturday on April 25 along with their weekend Sunday closure.