Most cities across the country will celebrate Raksha Bandhan today, August 28. While several offices, schools, and public institutions are closed today, banks across major cities are open today.

As per the RBI Holiday Calendar, banks are open in the national capital, New Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai, on August 28. Of the total 34 cities listed in the calendar, banks will be closed in 13 cities, while lenders will continue to function as usual in the remaining 21 cities.

So, in case you are planning to schedule a banking appointment today or wish to visit your nearby branch. Here is a list of cities where banks are closed today.

Banks closed in 13 cities

In addition to Raksha Bandhan, financial institutions across the cities of Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram are also closed in observance of Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi.

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Banks open in 21 cities on Raksha Bandhan

Lenders will continue with their normal operations on August 28. Banks across major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Guwahati will remain open.

Also, the cities of Hyderabad, Kohima, Kolkata, Imphal, Itanagar, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Vijayawada will observe no bank closures.

However, it is best to contact your local bank branch beforehand before planning a bank appointment.

What about stock markets?

Equity markets in India will remain open on Friday. This means investors can buy, sell, and settle their contracts on the NSE and BSE without any disruptions. MCX and NCDEX will remain operational as well.

Additionally, trading in debt and currency markets will continue as per its usual timings.