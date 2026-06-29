The share price of Bajaj Group company, Maharashtra Scooter, is in focus as the company’s stock will turn ex-dividend tomorrow. The company has fixed June 30 as the record date to determine the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 60 per share, on each share of face value Rs 10 each.

In September 2025, the investment company had announced its highest interim dividend payout, taking its total dividend payout to Rs 220 per share for FY26 including the current one.

So what is the final dividend payout? And when will the shareholders receive it?

Here are all the details you need to know:

Maharashtra Scooters: Dividend payout details

Under the T+1 settlement cycle, this means if you don’t appear in the company’s record books on or before June 30, you will not be eligible for the final dividend payout. If approved, eligible beneficiaries shall be credited the dividend on or before Tuesday, August 4.

Previously, Maharashtra Scooters had announced an interim dividend of Rs 160 per share. With the addition of final dividend, the company’s total payout for FY26 stands at Rs 220 per share.

“Kindly further note that final dividend of Rs. 60/- per share (600%) of face value of Rs. 10 on equity shares of the Company have been recommended by the Board of Directors today for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited on or before 4 August 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Maharashtra Scooters: Q4 Financial Performance

For Q4FY6, the company reported its profit after tax at Rs 4 crore against Rs 51 crore reported in the same quarter last year, reflecting a year-on-year decline of over 92%. Its total revenue from operation for Jan-Mar quarter was pegged at Rs 6 crore, falling 9% YoY from Rs 6.65 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Maharashtra Scooters share price

In the intraday session, the company’s stock was trading flat on NSE. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by nearly 2% and, over the longer run of previous six months Maharashtra Scooters stock has declined by more than 11%.

So far this year, the company’s share price has lowered by nearly 12%.

About the company

Maharashtra Scooters is a subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings & Investments. It is a core investment company, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra.