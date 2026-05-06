Automotive major, Bajaj Auto has posted a whirlwind Q4 performance as the company recorded a triple digit rise in its consolidated net profit. The auto company’s Q4 net profit rose by a whopping 103% at Rs 3,662 crore against Rs 1,802 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company has also announced a hefty dividend payout.

Bajaj Auto: Standalone net profit rises 34%

The two-wheeler manufacturer’s standalone net profit for the March quarter was posted at Rs 2,746 crore rising 34% against Rs 2,049 crore reported in Q4FY25.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations for the same period rose 32% to Rs 16,006 crore against Rs 12,148 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s standalone EBITDA for Q5FY26 was posted at Rs 3,323 crore, rising 36% YoY against Rs 2,451 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On a sequential basis, the auto major’s consolidated profit jumped 33% from Rs 2,749 crore reported in Q3FY26.

The profit rise can be attributed to a surge in its revenue which was driven by high sales volume, improved mix and favourable currency, resulting in broad-based double-digit growth across all businesses – Domestic Motorcycles, e2Ws, 3Ws, Export.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the March quarter was posted at Rs 17,213 crore, jumping 41% YoY in comparison to Rs 12,221 crore reported in Q4FY35. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose by more than 11% from Rs 15,429 crore posted in the previous quarter.

Bajaj Auto: Board recommends Rs 150 final dividend

The company’s senior management has approved a dividend of Rs 150 per share of Rs 10 each for FY26. If approved, the record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, May 29.

Eligible shareholders shall receive the payment by July 24, as per the company’s exchange filing.