Shares of Bajaj Auto will remain in focus as the company nears its record date for its hefty dividend payout. The company is set to pay its final dividend of Rs 150 per share as its shares will turn ex-date on May 28.

Bajaj Auto: Record date May 29

The automobile major has set the record date of Friday, May 29 for ascertaining the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 150 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

“In line with the Company’s Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved / recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs. 150 per share (1500 %) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2026,” the company said in its exchange filing.

If approved, the beneficiaries will receive the dividend in their demat accounts on or around Friday, July 24.

In FY25, Bajaj Auto had paid its highest dividend of Rs 210 per share.

Bajaj Auto: Q4FY26 Financial Performance

For Q4FY26, the company’s standalone net profit for the March quarter was posted at Rs 2,746 crore, rising 34% against Rs 2,049 crore reported in Q4FY25.

The two-wheeler maker’s standalone revenue from operations for the fourth quarter jumped 32% to Rs 16,006 crore against Rs 12,148 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s standalone EBITDA for Q4FY26 was posted at Rs 3,323 crore, rising 36% YoY against Rs 2,451 crore reported in Q4FY25.

ALSO READ Mahanagar Gas Limited ends commercial subsidies, support schemes citing geopolitical crisis

Bajaj Auto: Share Price

The company’s share price was trending flat in early trade on Tuesday. Over the past one month, the automobile major has delivered a return of nearly 9%, while over the past six months it has climbed by more than 14%. So far this year, the stock has gone up by nearly 10%.

About the company

Bajaj Auto is an Indian automobile manufacturer primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing motorcycles, scooters, and auto rickshaws. The company is a part of the Bajaj Group.