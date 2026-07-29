Asian Paints reported a 39% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027, marked by a rise in standalone sales and volume growth in the decorative business segment. Its profit for the reporting period was posted at Rs 1,559 crore against Rs 1,117 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, its profit expanded 31% from Rs 1,185 crore posted in the preceding March quarter. The climb came over growth in its international business and stated that its Middle East business continued to perform well despite the West Asia conflict.

Asian Paints net sales rise 18% YoY

The Mumbai-based firm reported its revenue from operations in Q1FY27 at Rs 10,542 crore, advancing 18% from Rs 8,938 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its topline registered a 14% growth from Rs 9,247 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Its consolidated net sales for the quarter stood at Rs 10,521 crore, up 18% from Q1FY26. The company’s standalone net sales for the April-June quarter were posted at Rs 9,156 crore, rising 16% from the same period last year.

International business grows 27%

Its net sales for international business increased by 27.2% in INR terms (20.3% in constant currency), with PBT (profit before tax) margin expansion of 275 bps, the company said in its exchange filing.

“We started FY27 on a good note, building on the momentum of the previous quarter and delivering a strong performance across businesses. Decorative business grew at a healthy volume growth of 9%, supported by calibrated pricing actions, translating into a robust value growth of 16.6%. Industrial coatings sustained its mid-teen growth trajectory, growing by more than 16% in value,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints.

Asian Paints share price

The share price of Asian Paints was up nearly 2% in Wednesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of more than 6%, while over the past six months it has climbed by nearly 11%.