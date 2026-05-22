Anil Ambani led Reliance Power reported a net loss for its March quarter against a net profit reported in the year-ago period. The sharp fall in the company’s bottomline was primarily driven by a fall in its year-on-year revenue and sequential rise in its total expenses.

Reliance Power Q4- Rs 460 crore net loss

The power distribution company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 490 crore for Q4FY26 against a net profit of Rs 125 crore it had reported in the year-ago period, reflecting a sharp transition into losses. On a sequential basis too the company’s earnings declined, as it had reported a net profit of Rs 25 crore in the preceding quarter.

Reliance Power’s consolidated revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at Rs 1,887 crore, falling by more than 4% from Rs 1,978 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the company’s topline edged down by nearly 1% from Rs 1,872 crore reported the previous quarter.

The company’s total expenses were pegged at Rs 1,990 crore against Rs 1,998 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. However, on a sequential basis its total expenses jumped by nearly 8% from Rs 1,849 crore reported in the Q3.

Reliance Power: Share Price

The company’s stock had ended Thursday’s trade flat at Rs 27.19. Over the past one month the company’s stock has declined by over 10%, while over the past six months it has slumped down by more than 26%. So far this year its share price has fallen by over 21%.

About the company

Part of the Anil D. Ambani Group, the company is primarily engaged in the business of power generation. It develops, constructs, and operates power generation and distribution projects both in India and abroad.