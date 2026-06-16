Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone announced partnership with US- cloud based company Kaleris to accelerate AI-transformation. Under the partnership, both the companies will focus on AI-augmented plug and play platforms across their global network.

As per the exchange filling, the Adani Group company will invest $850 million as a part of the partnership.

APSEZ & Kaleris: Partnership details

The partnership outlays an investment of $850 million by APSEZ towards decarbonisation, technology upgradation and one billion tonnes of cargo handling capability per annum. This also includes an investment of $100 million with Kaleris, which will be carried out in two phases. The amount will be utilized for acceleration of automation and optimisation.

Via the partnership Adani’s logistic subsidiary is expected to unlock 91 million metric tonnes (MMT) of additional capacity by 2030, and collaboration with Kaleris is expected to accelerate this.

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“The partnership is part of its broader 2030 objectives involving an outlay of $850 million towards decarbonisation, technology upgrades and an ambitious one billion tonnes of cargo handling capability per annum,” the company said in its press release.

The software company Kaleris will deploy its technological expertise across 15 APSEZ container terminals, which includes nine domestic and international ports.

APSEZ & Kaleris: Deployment Strategy

Under Phase 1, six ports of APSEZ will be deployed and are expected to scale the company’s operating, planning and automation abilities across its maritime and logistics network.

“The deployment of Kaleris’ Advanced Optimization is expected to deliver tangible efficiency gains — up to 20% improvement in Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane productivity, and up to 14% improvement in terminal truck productivity,” the company said in its filing.

The company noted that deployment will expand Kaleris’ operating system across the Adani subsidiary and scalp up APSEZ operations to help deliver better cargo movement for the latter’s customers as the Adani company nears its one billion cargo annual cargo handling ambition by 2030.

APSEZ & Kaleris: Management Commentary

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ, said, “AIenabled automation will define the next frontier of competitiveness in ports and logistics. While APSEZ has already deployed an end-to-end digital platform from shore to door, which provides seamless track-and-trace and integrated command and control capabilities.”

While, Kirk Knauff, President and CEO, Kaleris, said: “APSEZ is demonstrating the real impact of an AI-enabled port network at scale. Expanding to all 15 terminals reflects the results already achieved and the trust behind this partnership.”

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APSEZ share price

Adani Ports & SEZ’s share price was trending flat in the intraday trade on Tuesday. Over the past six months . the share price has increased by more than 21%. Since the past one year its stock has climbed up by nearly 31%.

So far this year APESZ’s share price has increased by 22%.

About the company

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the logistical arm of the Adani Group. The company headquartered in Ahmedabad,Gujarat operates private ports and terminals across the country.

Kaleris is a US based cloud company, which provides mission critical software for terminal operations, yard and transportation management and ocean carriers.