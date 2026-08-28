ACME Solar Holdings has secured a peak power project order from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the development of a 300-megawatt project. The project has been secured under SECI’s 6,000 MWh power tender at a tariff rate of Rs 6 per kilowatt-hour

ACME Solar Holdings: Project details

The SECI contract bagged by ACME Solar stands at a size of 300 MW, with an applied tariff rate of Rs 6 per kWh for the entirety of the purchase power agreement. The scheduled commencement supply date of the power project is 18 months from the date of signing of the PPA.

While the total project tenure stands at 25 years from the scheduled date of commencement. The contract is domestic in nature, and ACME Solar Holdings has clarified that promoter/promoter groups/ and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, nor are related party transactions involved in the project.

“ACME Solar Holdings Limited have secured a 300 MW assured peak power project under in SECI’s Tender for “Selection of RE Power Developers for assured peak supply of 6,000 MWh (1,500 MW x 4 Hrs.) from ISTS-connected RE Projects in India, under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (SECI-FDRE-IX),” the company said in its regulatory filing.

ACME Solar Holdings share price

ACME Solar Holding’s share price ended Friday’s trade at Rs 392.05 on the NSE, up 1.5% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 10%, while over the past six months, its share price has advanced by more than 80%.

About ACME Solar Holdings

ACME Solar Holdings is an independent Indian renewable energy power producer, with its portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects.

According to its BSE-filed investor presentation, the company had a 6,970 MW portfolio of operational and under-construction projects as of March 2025, including 2,540 MW operational capacity and 4,430 MW under construction.