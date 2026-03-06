India has climbed to the position of the fourth largest military spender globally, triggering a massive domestic manufacturing movement as the country replaces aging equipment with home-grown technology. A new report by HDFC Securities indicates that the nation is moving away from its history as a top importer to establish a self-sufficient industrial base.

This transition is not merely about building hardware but is increasingly focused on the high-tech electronics that power modern weaponry.

The big ‘Make In India’ push

With global military spending growing at an 8.6% compound annual rate over the last three years more than double the long-term average, India is positioned at the center of a technology-heavy capital expenditure wave.

HDFC Securities maintains that the government mandate for self-reliance, combined with the natural expiry of older assets, ensures a long-term production schedule for domestic firms.

“India is transitioning decisively from being a major importer to building an indigenous defence industrial ecosystem,” the HDFC Securities report states.

1. The Rs 3 lakh crore production target by 2029

The Ministry of Defence has set a firm goal to reach an annual production value of Rs 3,00,000 crore by the financial year 2029. This is a significant jump from the record Rs 1,27,000 crore achieved in the financial year 2024.

HDFC Securities notes that the government has already cleared the way for this growth by approving capital acquisition proposals worth roughly Rs 3,30,000 crore in the current fiscal year alone.

This massive pipeline of approvals suggests that the factory floors of Indian defence firms will remain busy for the next several years as these orders move from paper to production.

2. Electronics now account for 30-40% of platform costs

Modern warfare has moved beyond just steel and engines. HDFC Securities finds that electronics now make up a massive chunk of the cost for new military platforms. In a modern fighter jet or a missile system, the sensors, radars, and communication suites account for nearly 40% of the total value.

As India updates its fleet of Sukhoi-30 MKIs and inducts the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, the demand for sophisticated circuit boards and electronic warfare systems is climbing.

The report suggests that the domestic defence electronics market is poised to grow much faster than the overall defence budget.

“This shift is reinforced by the natural obsolescence of aging military assets and an unequivocal sovereign mandate for self-reliance,” HDFC Securities analysts write.

3. The Rs 50,000 crore export ambition

India is no longer just making weapons for itself; it is becoming a factory for the world. The HDFC Securities report points out that the government is aiming for defence exports to hit Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. In the financial year 2025, exports already reached a historic high of Rs 23,400 crore.

This represents a staggering increase from a decade ago when exports were below Rs 1,000 crore. Indian firms are now shipping everything from BrahMos missiles to bulletproof vests to over more than 50 countries, with the United States of America, France, and Armenia appearing as top buyers.

“India, as a fourth-largest defence spender in the world, stands at the center of this transformation,” notes HDFC Securities.

4. Private sector contribution hits rising participation in defence production

The days of defence being a state-owned monopoly are ending. HDFC Securities data shows that defence production crossed Rs 1,27,000 crore in FY24 with rising private sector participation.

There are now approximately 16,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises active in the defence supply chain, contributing components, electronics, radars, UAVs, and avionics.

This broadening of the industrial base means that innovation is happening at a faster pace, and the reliance on a few large government factories is decreasing.

“The private sector plays a crucial role in fostering innovation and efficiency,” the HDFC Securities analysis notes regarding the sector’s evolving ecosystem.

5. Massive upgrade cycle for existing platforms

A huge portion of the current military inventory is reaching the end of its life. HDFC Securities explains that instead of just buying new planes or tanks, the military is opting for “Mid-Life Upgrades.” These upgrades mostly involve replacing old analog systems with new digital electronics. For instance, the upgrade of the Jaguar and Sukhoi fleets involves installing new radars and electronic warfare suites. This provides a steady stream of work for electronics-focused firms that does not depend entirely on new platform orders.

“We expect a sustained, technology-intensive capex super cycle for domestic defence industry,” HDFC Securities states.

6. Indigenisation lists blocking imports

The government has effectively shut the door on foreign companies for hundreds of items. Through the “Positive Indigenisation Lists,” the Ministry of Defence has identified 2,851 components and systems that must be sourced from Indian companies. HDFC Securities notes that these lists force the military to buy local.

This has created a protected market for Indian manufacturers, allowing them to invest in research and development with the certainty of a local buyer.

7. Move towards unmanned and space systems

The nature of conflict is changing, and India is adjusting its spending accordingly. HDFC Securities observes a rapid increase in spending on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, space-based assets, and cyber defence. These areas are almost entirely driven by electronics. Since these systems are relatively new, India does not have the “legacy baggage” of old technology, allowing domestic startups and established firms to compete on a level playing field with global players.

“Countries are accelerating modernization across missile defence, UAVs, space systems, and electronic warfare,” the HDFC Securities report says.

Conclusion

The Indian defence sector is entering a structurally stronger growth phase driven by policy support, modernization needs, and increasing technological complexity. HDFC Securities concludes that the combination of a Rs 3,00,000 crore production ambition, a surge in electronics content, and a growing export footprint has created a multi-year growth trajectory.

“In our view, this will result in a sustained, technology-intensive capex super cycle for domestic defence industry,” concludes the HDFC Securities report.