Zoho, which employs over 19,000 people globally, will skip its usual annual pay increases this year as rising costs and an uncertain business outlook amid the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) weigh on the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry.

“The business outlook for software is uncertain and AI has raised costs dramatically with a massive 4-fold increase in server prices which we need for data centers , AI usage increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses, which we are trying to control,” Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu said in a post on X.

Ongoing geopolitical challenges have added to the business uncertainty, Vembu said, adding that the company has cut its marketing budget and informed employees that there would be no usual annual pay increases this year.

“We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apolgized for not being able to avoid this,” he said.

Vembu said the company was working hard to avoid mass layoffs, even as the outlook for software jobs remained grim. “We have not been growing our employee count for 18 months now,” he said. Most employees understand the current situation, he added, as the company works to reinvent itself. “We are in the middle of reinventing ourselves. The next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked.”

Vembu has previously linked the slowdown in hiring to rising costs associated with AI and data centre infrastructure. “The money that would have gone to new employees is now going to AI and data center costs,” he said in August.

Speaking at the company’s annual event Zoholics last month, Vembu said memory prices had risen sharply due to AI demand, pushing up server prices even for traditional data centres that do not use AI or graphics processing units. He said Zoho was responding by manufacturing its own servers to retain some of the margins otherwise going to vendors. “So far we have resisted the raising of prices, but I cannot rule out the fact that we may raise prices because we cannot hold on for much longer,” he warned.

Vembu has also warned that AI could put a wide range of jobs at risk. “At this point, I would assume that most ‘intellectual jobs’ are at risk. That includes much of software,” he said in a separate post on X on Monday.

Zoho had been planning to expand its presence in north India. However, Vembu told FE that the company had paused all hiring until its reinvention was complete. “First we reinvent ourselves, then we grow in headcount,” he said on the sidelines of Zoholics. The privately held and profitable company employs 19,000 people and serves over 150 million users globally through data centres it owns and operates.