Zepto elevates Ankit Agarwal as chief product officer

The development comes a couple of weeks after Zepto raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion, and became an unicorn.

Written by Anees Hussain
As chief product officer, Agarwal will assume end-to-end responsibility for the product, spanning from consumer experience to supply chain management and last-mile delivery. (Representative image: IE)

Quick commerce delivery platform, Zepto on Friday announced the elevation of Ankit Agarwal as its chief product officer.

“Ankit joined us approximately a year ago, and in that relatively short span, he has instilled a robust sense of dedication within our fulfilment operations. Over the past year, we’ve achieved remarkable milestones in technology, including the development of our entire last-mile infrastructure in-house and the successful implementation of a warehouse management system in under six months, among other pivotal initiatives,” said Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO), Zepto.

Agarwal brings over 13 years of product expertise, with prior roles at companies, including Flipkart, Delhivery and Infra.Market. His journey at Zepto began in August 2022 when he assumed the role of senior vice president of product, overseeing the fulfilment charter, which encompasses the supply chain, last-mile delivery, and financial technology. In addition to his corporate experience, Ankit has a background as a founder, having previously co-founded Orinko, a consumer brand for fruits and vegetables.

As chief product officer, Agarwal will assume end-to-end responsibility for the product, spanning from consumer experience to supply chain management and last-mile delivery.

“In six months of a time frame we were able to bring our entire last mile stack capabilities in-house. I think we wouldn’t have been able to pull this off with such efficiency, and in such a short span of time unless we had the right kind of talent within the organisation. All the members who had come in had already dealt with the problem statements of delivery in India in their prior roles and that has helped us a lot,” Agarwal told Fe.

The development comes a couple of weeks after Zepto raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.2 billion, and became an unicorn.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 02:00 IST

