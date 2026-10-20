Zen Technologies announced that its board has approved an investment of Rs 135.15 crore for a 51.98% stake in Cogknit Semantics. The stake is on a fully diluted basis. Cogknit is a Bengaluru-based defence technology company that builds a Battlefield Management System for the Indian Army.

Zen-Cogknit deal details

Zen’s money will go partly into Cogknit’s primary funding round and partly towards buying existing shares. Investor Ashish Kacholia and his associates will also put money into the primary round, the company said.

Once the transaction closes, Cogknit will become a subsidiary of Zen. Completion is subject to customary closing conditions. Cogknit’s founding team will continue to run the company.

Cogknit’s battlefield management system

Cogknit won the iDEX challenge to build a Battlefield Management System for Main Battle Tanks. It also received the Raksha Mantri’s Award for Innovation in 2022.

The system connects tanks, vehicles and soldiers digitally, so that commanders work from one real-time picture of the battlefield. Zen said it has completed field trials with the Indian Army and was designed and developed in India.

Cogknit’s chief executive, Anuroop Iyengar, said the company has been part of a new wave of Indian defence startups since 2014. It began with large-scale data processing for signals and edge AI for infantry. It then built a command and control system through iDEX.

Zen’s AI and defence strategy

Zen said the acquisition aligns with Samvid, its proposed AI platform for shared battlefield awareness. According to the company, Cogknit’s system adds the command-and-control layer that links tanks, vehicles and soldiers. Zen expects it to complement Samvid, as well as its training simulators, counter-drone systems, drones and autonomous platforms.

The company pointed to recent conflicts, from Ukraine to West Asia, as evidence of where military advantage now lies. In its view, outcomes depend less on the number of tanks and guns than on how quickly units can see the battlefield, share information and act on it.

“Future wars will be won by the army that sees first, decides fastest and acts together. Cogknit offers the Indian Army a way to do exactly that, with technology built in India and tested in trials with the Army. We are proud to back the team that has built it. Cogknit’s journey from selection in the iDEX challenge to field trials took nearly five years because the system was developed hand in hand with the end user, with the Army’s feedback shaping every stage. That depth of engagement is hard to replicate, and the learnings will help us accelerate future R&D across the Zen group. With Zen’s scale and experience, and our approach of backing strong leadership teams, we aim to make Cogknit the indigenous standard for battlefield management, from the tank to the soldier, and to strengthen the Indian Army for the wars of the future.” Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director of Zen Technologies, said.

About Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hyderabad. Its portfolio covers training simulators, counter-UAS systems, drones, autonomous platforms and directed energy weapons. The company says its work is supported by more than 200 patents.

Zen Technologies share price today

Zen Technologies’ share price decreased 3.5% in the past month. Furthermore, the company’s share price increased 18.63% in the last year.