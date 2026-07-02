Zee Entertainment board has approved a preferential issue of fully convertible warrants worth up to Rs 3,143.5 crore to promoter group entity Sunbright Mauritius Investments.

Under the proposal, Zee Entertainment will issue up to 24.95 crore fully convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 126 per warrant. Each warrant can be converted into one fully paid-up equity share of the company with a face value of Re. 1.

The decision was taken at the company’s board meeting held on July 1, subject to shareholders’ approval and other regulatory clearances.

Investor to pay 25% upfront

Sunbright Mauritius Investments will subscribe to the warrants by paying 25% of the issue price, or Rs 31.50 per warrant, at the time of allotment. The remaining 75%, or Rs 94.50 per warrant, will be payable when the warrants are converted into equity shares.

The investor can convert the warrants in one or more tranches within 18 months from the date of allotment. If the warrants are not exercised within this period, they will lapse and the upfront subscription amount paid to the company will be forfeited.

Promoter group entity may hold up to 20% stake

The company said in its regulatory filing that the Sunbright Mauritius Investments currently does not hold any shares in Zee Entertainment.

After the conversion of all warrants, the investor could hold up to 24.95 crore equity shares, representing up to 20% of the company’s fully diluted share capital, based on the enhanced outstanding share capital after conversion.

Zee Entertainment has fixed the warrant issue price at Rs 126 apiece, including a premium of Rs 125 per warrant.

Board also approves ESOP 2026

The board also approved the introduction of employee stock option plan (ESOP) 2026. It will be implemented after receiving the necessary approvals.

Zee Entertainment will convene a shareholders’ meeting to seek approval for both the preferential issue of warrants and the ESOP, dates of which are not announced yet.

Zee Entertainment share price

The share price of Zee Entertainment has declined 3.33% in the intraday trading session.