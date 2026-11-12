Zee Entertainment on Thursday announced a stock buyback scheme of up to Rs 600 crore at Rs 91 per equity share, under the tender offer mode, as the firm seeks to improve its shareholder value and investor confidence. The offer price is at a 24% premium to Thursday’s close of Rs 73.50 apiece on the BSE. The stock ended Thursday’s session up 3.7%.

The company’s board approved the buyback of up to 65.93 million equity shares of Re 1 face value each, which accounts for 6.86% of its total paid-up equity share capital. The promoters and members of the promoter group will not participate in the proposed buyback, the media firm said.

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The board’s decision follows an assessment of the company’s financial position, free cash flows and business outlook, Zee said on Thursday. The board has also fixed November 25, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to participate in the offer.

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Zee also added that the buyback would be undertaken on a proportionate basis, in line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India‘s regulations. The company will reserve 15% of the shares proposed to be bought back, or the number of shares eligible for small shareholders, whichever is higher, for this category of investors.

In a statement, Chairman R. Gopalan said the buyback reflects confidence in the company’s fundamentals and its ability to capitalise on future opportunities.

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Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka said the company had been working to strengthen its capabilities, sharpen its focus across content and digital, and improve operational efficiencies.

The board has also constituted a buyback committee to oversee the process and appointed Emkay Global Financial Services as the merchant banker for the offer. Sangeeta Shetty, the company’s chief compliance officer and company secretary, will serve as the compliance officer.