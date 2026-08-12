Yokohama India plans to raise its tyre manufacturing capacity to 6.3 million units from the current 4.5 million as it prepares for sustained growth in India’s SUV and premium tyre market.

The company has identified space at its existing plants for additional machinery, enabling incremental capacity additions in line with demand.

“Today we are at 4.5 million, and we have plans to go up to 6.3 million including in the current footprint that we have. And if you go beyond that, our parent company has shown that they are always willing to invest for growth,” Nitin Mantri, Member of the Board and Senior Managing Officer & Co-COO (OHT Business/India Business) Member of the Board of Yokohama Tire Japan Co., Ltd. said.

Yokohama estimates that around 80% of SUVs in India are monocoque models and is introducing Geolandar products in smaller diameters, including 16-inch sizes, for models such as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

“The focus is to make sure that we have sizes for each and every model out there. But we’ll make sure that going back to the roots of Geolandar, we are going to cover AT, MT, HT, and every other pattern that we have,” Mantri said.

Yokohama, which has recorded high double-digit growth over the years, is also looking to expand its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business beyond Maruti Suzuki as capacity becomes available.

“Today we supply to Suzuki or Maruti, and we would like to keep on adding that to some premium vehicles that kind of support our brand image and positioning in the Indian market,” Mantri said.

Yokohama has invested over ₹3,000 crore in its Vizag facility in the past four years, while total investment across its passenger-car and off-highway tyre operations in India is approaching ₹7,000 crore over the past five to six years. It has also announced an investment in Odisha.

The company launched the GEOLANDAR X-CV range, extending technology originally developed for luxury SUVs with wheel sizes above 18 inches to 16-inch applications. With 32 planned sizes spanning 16-20 inches, the tyre will target crossover and premium SUVs.

Harinder Singh, MD and CEO, Yokohama India, said, “The crossover SUV segment is growing rapidly and the road infrastructure improving, now motorists are seeking a balance of safety, comfort, quietness and long-lasting performance. With the GEOLANDAR X-CV we’re bringing flagship premium tyre technology to delight a wider base of crossover SUV owners.”

Mantri added, “India continues to be one of Yokohama’s most strategic markets globally. Our continued investments in manufacturing, technology and premium product development reflects our confidence in the country’s long-term growth.

The launch of GEOLANDAR X-CV reinforces our commitment to bringing globally proven innovations closer to Indian customers while strengthening Yokohama India’s position as one of the country’s leading premium tyre manufacturers.”

The Correspondent was in Vishakhapatnam at the invitation of Yokohama.