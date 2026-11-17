YES Bank has issued a clarification in the alleged $3.4 million (around Rs 32 crore) cyber fraud report across select media platforms. “The Bank respectfully submits that there has been no failure to disclose a material event or information under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,” Yes Bank said.

Yes Bank added that “the press release issued was to clarify the Bank’s position on the matter already available in the public domain. There is no material impact of this article on the Bank.”

YES Bank says no undisclosed material information

On this series of events and responding to BSE’s query, YES Bank said it was not aware of any information or event concerning the bank that had not already been disclosed to the stock exchanges and could explain the movement in its share price.

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The lender said its press release was intended to clarify its position on an issue that was already in the public domain. It added that the news article had no material impact on the bank.

The bank reiterated its commitment to making timely, accurate and adequate disclosures to the stock exchanges.

“The Bank remains committed to ensuring timely, accurate and adequate disclosure of material information to the Stock Exchanges,” Yes Bank added.

Yes Bank Q2FY27- Highlights

YES Bank reported a 65% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,080 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 654 crore a year ago, supported by higher interest income and lower provisions.

However, the bank faces a potential financial impact following the Supreme Court’s decision to set aside the write-down of Rs 8,415 crore worth of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds issued during its March 2020 reconstruction.

YES Bank said that, based on its indicative proforma calculations, recognising the impact would turn its reported quarterly profit into a loss of Rs 5,217 crore and reduce its net worth to Rs 46,970 crore from Rs 53,268 crore. The bank is evaluating the judgment’s financial and accounting implications and exploring available legal remedies.

Yes Bank share price

The share price of Yes Bank is trading flat in the intraday trading session. In last one month the stock has increased 5.8%. Yes Bank shares has declined nearly 22% in last three month and 18% in last six months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen nearly 16%.



