Xoriant acquires Thoucentric; Adds 450 to its total headcount

ChrysCapital backed digital engineering service company, Xoriant on Friday acquired Thoucentric, a Bengaluru-headquartered specialized consulting firm. The company refused to disclose the acquisition value, but sources close to the development have put the figure at about $15 million for the transaction.

This is the first acquisition by Xoriant since it was acquired by PE firm ChrisCapital and got its new CEO, Sukamal Banerjee, a former corporate VP of HCLTech. Thoucentric was started by alumni of IITs and IIMs and its core competency is in solving business problems using digital solutions in supply chain, sales and distribution and corporate finance.

With this Xoriant will add another 450 business and technology consultants to its total existing head count of about 5,000. Eighty percent of Xoriant’s workforce are based in India, and the balance are in US and Europe.

PE firm, ChrysCapital acquired Xoriant in January this year, soon after former L&T Infotech CEO, Sanjay Jalona joined the PE firm as its operating partner. Some of ChrysCapital’s successful exits in IT companies include LTI, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Mphasis and KPIT.

Sukamal Banerjee, CEO and MD, Xoriant said, “Together with Thoucentric, we can deliver high-end consulting and technology transformations to our clients. Xoriant and Thoucentric share complementary business models and core guiding values, and at a time when business problem solving is key to success of digital programs, I am confident that our new Thoucentric colleagues will create immense value in joint programs.”