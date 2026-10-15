Wipro’s sharp decline in deal bookings and an unchanged revenue outlook for the December quarter point to a prolonged slowdown in demand, despite improving operating margins and emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).

The country’s fourth-largest IT services firm reported a largely in-line performance for the July-September quarter on Thursday, but its total bookings fell to their lowest level in almost four years, raising concerns over the visibility of future growth.

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The company has retained its revenue guidance for the IT services business at -1.5% to 0.5% in constant currency terms for the December quarter, the same range as in the September quarter. Consolidated net profit declined 4.5% sequentially to Rs 3,200 crore, marginally below the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,311 crore, while revenue from operations rose 1.1% to Rs 24,752 crore, broadly in line with expectations. Operating margins improved 50 basis points sequentially to 16.5%, supported by operational improvements, although continuing investments in the business remained a drag. IT services revenue, however, declined 0.1% sequentially in dollar terms to $2.61 billion.

The more worrying signal came from deal bookings, which fell 22.9% sequentially to $2.6 billion. Large deal bookings dropped 58.6% to $700 million, indicating that fresh deal wins may not provide a strong enough cushion for growth in the coming quarters. Chief Executive and Managing Director Srini Pallia said the demand environment had remained materially unchanged, with clients continuing to focus on efficiency and productivity while accelerating AI adoption. The company expects seasonal factors to weigh on the December-quarter performance as well. While management expressed optimism about deal momentum in the coming quarter, the sharp fall in bookings leaves the pace of recovery uncertain.

Wipro is banking on AI-led services and expansion into the mid-market segment to create new growth avenues. Pallia said the company was seeing opportunities for higher-value transformation work and growing traction across its AI offerings. Its AI-native unit, launched in April, has more than 2,000 engineers, including forward-deployed engineers, and is beginning to contribute to outcome-based deals. However, the company did not quantify the revenue contribution from these initiatives, making it difficult to assess how quickly they can offset weakness in its traditional business.

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Performance across verticals remained uneven, with consumer growing 2.4% sequentially in constant currency terms and banking, financial services and insurance rising 1%, while healthcare declined 3.9% and technology and communications fell 2.8%.

Wipro’s workforce also contracted by 6,716 employees during the quarter to 236,328, the steepest decline among its peers. Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil described the exits as voluntary and said fresher hiring would gather pace in the second half as work volumes increased. Attrition edged down to 13.8% on a trailing 12-month basis from 13.9% in the previous quarter.