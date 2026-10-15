Wipro Q2FY27 Results Live Update: Wipro is set to announce its Q2FY27 today post market hours. India’s fourth largest IT firm by midcap is expected to post a subdued revenue growth in Q2FY27.
IT sector is currently facing weak demand, pricing pressure and AI-led deflation as key challenges.
Here are 5 key factors to watch out for
- Q3 revenue guidance- Guidance is expected to be weak for the third quarter.
- Margins in focus- Margins are expected to improve sequentially by approximately 60 bps despite wage hikes. However, on yearly basis, it may see a decline. AI costs and deal-related investments may be risk, according to Analysts.
- Attrition & hiring- Wipro’s employee headcount at the end of Q2FY27 will remain in focus as the IT sector undergoes restructuring amid the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).
- Impact of rupee’s depreciation – Weak rupee may provide some cushion to IT firms including Wipro, according to analysts
- Q2 revenue growth- Revenue may decline sequentially despite contribution from the AlphaNet acquisition and full quarter consolidation of the Mindsprint acquisition. Wipro is expected to report a sequential decline in organic revenue as well.
Wipro announces its Q2FY27 results today after market hours. Brokerages expect a ~1% sequential revenue decline, with organic revenue down 1.5-1.8% on weak demand, pricing pressure and AI-led deflation. Kotak expects Q3 guidance of -2% to 0%. DRChoksey sees margins improving 60 bps QoQ to 16.2%. Watch for commentary on AI strategy, renewal-deal pricing and acquisition synergies.
The share price of Wipro is trading at Rs 173.70, up nearly 2% in the early trade on Thursday . The stock has declined 35.02% so far this year.
Greetings! The Q2FY27 earnings season continues, with Wipro set to announce its second quarter earnings today after TCS and HCLTech announced their results earlier on July 9 and July 13.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates on Wipro’s financial performance, dividend declaration (if any), and key management insights. Stay tuned for the latest developments as they unfold.