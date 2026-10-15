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Wipro Q2FY27 Results Live Update: Wipro is set to announce its Q2FY27 today post market hours. India’s fourth largest IT firm by midcap is expected to post a subdued revenue growth in Q2FY27.

IT sector is currently facing weak demand, pricing pressure and AI-led deflation as key challenges. 

Here are 5 key factors to watch out for

  1. Q3 revenue guidance-  Guidance is expected to be weak for the third quarter.
  2. Margins in focus- Margins are expected to improve sequentially by approximately 60 bps despite wage hikes. However, on yearly basis, it may see a decline. AI costs and deal-related investments may be risk, according to Analysts.
  3. Attrition & hiring- Wipro’s employee headcount at the end of Q2FY27 will remain in focus as the IT sector undergoes restructuring amid the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)
  4. Impact of rupee’s depreciation – Weak rupee may provide some cushion to IT firms including Wipro, according to analysts 
  5. Q2 revenue growth-  Revenue may decline sequentially despite contribution from the AlphaNet acquisition and full quarter consolidation of the Mindsprint acquisition. Wipro is expected to report a sequential decline in organic revenue as well. 

Live Updates
10:41 (IST) 15 Oct 2026
Wipro Q2FY27 Results LIVE Updates:Weak guidance, soft organic growth expected; margins may inch up

Wipro announces its Q2FY27 results today after market hours. Brokerages expect a ~1% sequential revenue decline, with organic revenue down 1.5-1.8% on weak demand, pricing pressure and AI-led deflation. Kotak expects Q3 guidance of -2% to 0%. DRChoksey sees margins improving 60 bps QoQ to 16.2%. Watch for commentary on AI strategy, renewal-deal pricing and acquisition synergies.

09:50 (IST) 15 Oct 2026
Wipro Q2FY27 Results LIVE Updates: Share price

The share price of Wipro is trading at Rs 173.70, up nearly 2% in the early trade on Thursday . The stock has declined 35.02% so far this year.

08:58 (IST) 15 Oct 2026
Wipro Q2FY27 Results LIVE Updates: Welcome to this live blog

Greetings! The Q2FY27 earnings season continues, with Wipro set to announce its second quarter earnings today after TCS and HCLTech announced their results earlier on July 9 and July 13.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates on Wipro’s financial performance, dividend declaration (if any), and key management insights. Stay tuned for the latest developments as they unfold.