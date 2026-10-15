Wipro Q2FY27 Results LIVE Updates: Welcome to this live blog

Greetings! The Q2FY27 earnings season continues, with Wipro set to announce its second quarter earnings today after TCS and HCLTech announced their results earlier on July 9 and July 13.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates on Wipro’s financial performance, dividend declaration (if any), and key management insights. Stay tuned for the latest developments as they unfold.