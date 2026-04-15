IT major Wipro will announce its Q4FY26 results on April 16. After TCS, which reported its Q4FY26 results earlier, beating street estimates and announcing a salary hike, investors are now awaiting whether Wipro will also surprise the street with positive news.

While Wipro’s share buyback proposal announcement and expectations of a final dividend for FY26 have already drawn attention, here are the 5 key things to watch out for:

Wipro Q4 preview: 5 key factors to watch

The Wipro Q4 earnings report is one of the most anticipated in light of geo-political developments along with the ongoing AI-related disruption concerns around the tech sector. The impact of the rupee’s weakness is also another crucial aspect to watch –

1. Share buyback

On April 9, Wipro said it will consider a proposal for the buyback of the company’s equity shares at its board meeting and announce the outcome on April 16. Wipro last announced a share buyback in April 2023.

2. Dividend announcement

Investors are keenly awaiting the announcement of the final dividend for FY26. In Q3FY26, the Wipro board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share (with a face value of Rs 2), taking the company’s total payout for the year to $1.3 billion.

3. Hiring trend

In the previous quarter (Q3FY26), Wipro revised its fresher hiring guidance for the full fiscal year FY26, stating it now expects to onboard 7,500–8,000 graduates, down from its original target of 10,000–12,000.

The IT firm added only about 400 freshers and 6,529 employees in Q3FY26, taking its total headcount to 2,42,021, aided by acquisitions and deal-linked onboarding.

4. Salary hike

After TCS’ annual salary hikes to employees across all grades, effective April 1, expectations will be high from Wipro as well. However, in Q3FY26, Wipro management said that it was still in the “process of deciding” on wage hikes.

5. Q4 revenue expectation

Wipro in its previous quarter forecasted revenue in Q4 to grow ​in the range of flat to 2% on a sequential basis. That implies revenue will be in the ​range of $2.64 billion to $2.69 billion as in Q3 the firm had reported revenue at ‌Rs 23,556 crores.

Wipro Q4 preview: All eyes on Q1 guidance

Nuvama expects Wipro’s IT services revenue to grow slightly — about 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency and 1% in US dollar terms, which is at the lower end of its guidance. Around 1.5% of this growth is expected to come from the Harman acquisition.

“Margins are likely to decline 30 basis points QoQ, affected by the Harman integration and a month of wage hike, partly offset by foreign exchange benefits.

For the next quarter (Q1FY27), Nuvama expects Wipro to guide revenue growth between -1% and +1% in constant currency.

Wipro Q3FY26: Recap

Wipro’s total contract value (TCV) saw a dip of 5.7% year-on-year to $3.3 billion in Q3FY26. Net profit for the quarter fell 7% to Rs 3,119 crore. The profit of Wipro in Q3 was weighed down by one-off restructuring charges and labour code implementations. It had posted a one-time provisional impact of Rs 302.8 crore from the implementation of the new Labour Codes.