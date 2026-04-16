IT firm Wipro missed the Q4 revenue street expectation, the company didn’t announce any dividend for this quarter and said the earlier dividend was announced as final dividend. However, what gained the focus was the buyback announcement and their commentary on AI, Middle East impact. Here are all the key details.

1. Announced biggest ever buyback

Wipro announced its largest share buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore, which it expects to complete in the first quarter of 2027.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said that the board has approved “proposal to buyback up to 60 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2, being 5.7 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rupees Fifteen Thousand Crore only at a price of Rs 250 per equity share”.

Wipro, Chief Financial Officer, Aparna Iyer, said the Board of Directors announced the buyback of shares worth Rs 15,000 crore at Rs 250 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

She said that it is the biggest buyback that the company has announced.

2. Revenue guidance for Q1FY27

Wipro expects IT services revenue to be in the range of $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion for Q1FY27. This translates into a sequential growth guidance of -2% to 0% in constant currency terms, indicating continued caution in the near term.

3. Geopolitical disruptions are the new normal for clients: Wipro

While commenting on the Middle East conflict impacting their business, Wipro’s executives said, according to Reuters, that geopolitical and policy disruptions are the new normal. They added that some Middle East clients want to slow down projects, but there has been no significant impact yet.

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4. Wipro bets big on AI as clients shift priorities

On concerns around AI, Wipro said that tech budgets for next year will have AI front and centre, not just for productivity, according to Reuters.

“Advancements in AI are reshaping client priorities and creating new opportunities for us to partner more deeply to deliver value-driven outcomes. To strengthen our position in an AI-first world, we are pivoting to a services-as-a-software model through the AI Native Business & Platforms unit. Our strategic deal with the Olam Group further reflects the decisive investments we are making to capture opportunities at scale,” Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.

5. Wipro Q4: deal win declined 14%, profit fell 1.9%

Wipro reported 1.9% YoY decline in its Q4FY26 consolidated net profit at Rs 3,501.8 crore from Rs 3,569.6 crore reported in Q4FY25. total bookings saw a sharp 14% YoY decline. Large TCV stood also declined sharply by 18.5% YoY in constant currency term.

Revenue from operations rose 7.7% to Rs 24,236.3 crore in Q4FY26. On the sequential basis the company reported 12.2% increase in profit and 2.8% increase in revenue.

For FY26, Wipro recorded a net profit of Rs 13,197.4 crore, reflecting a marginal 0.47% increase from FY25. FY26 revenue stood 3.96% higher at Rs 92,624 crore.