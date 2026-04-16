Wipro’s employee attrition continued to ease through FY26, even as hiring slowed in the final quarter, according to its exchange filing for the year ended March 31, 2026.

The company reported voluntary attrition in its core IT services business at 13.8% on a trailing 12-month basis in Q4, down from 15% a year ago. The decline has been gradual but consistent through the year, easing from 15.1% in the June quarter to 14.9% in September and 14.2% in December.

Attrition cools, but not evenly across segments

While the headline attrition number has softened, the trend is not uniform across businesses. In the Digital Operations and Platforms (DOP) segment, attrition was higher on a quarterly basis at 9.7% in Q4, compared with a full-year rate of 8.6%. This is up from 7.8% in FY25.

Hiring slows in the March quarter

Wipro closed FY26 with a total headcount of 242,156 employees, adding 8,810 people over the full year. However, hiring momentum slowed sharply in the March quarter, with a net addition of just 135 employees. Within the workforce, 14,574 employees were in sales and support roles in the IT services segment.

Employee utilisation also saw a marginal decline. Net utilisation (excluding trainees) stood at 83.5% in Q4, down from 84.6% a year earlier, as per the company’s filing with the exchanges.

Acquisitions to drive next phase of hiring

The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mindsprint, the IT services arm of Olam Group, in a deal valued at $375 million, expected to close by June 30, 2026. Separately, Wipro has also agreed to acquire select customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting.

GCC push adds another hiring lever

Alongside acquisitions, Wipro is also expanding its role in setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) for clients. One such recent engagement involves building a GCC for a Southeast Asian manufacturer, focused on asset operations, remote maintenance and technical support, the company noted.