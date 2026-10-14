Wipro is set to announc its Q2FY27 on October 15. India’s IT firm is expected to post a subdued revenue growth in Q2FY27, with analysts like Kotak Instituitional Equities, DRChoksey FinServ and Anand Rathi flagging weak demand, pricing pressure and AI-led deflation as key challenges. While the rupee’s depreciation is likely to support revenue growth in rupee terms, brokerages expect organic revenue to decline sequentially.

Here are 5 key factors to watch out for

1. Wipro Q2 Preview: Guidance to remain weak

Wipro gives quarterly guidance everytime. For the third quarter, Wipro is expected to give a weak guidance.

Kotak expects “revenue guidance of -2 to 0% growth. Continued weakness in the external environment and AI deflation will feed into weak guidance.”

DRChoksey FinServ also warn that “a sharper decline in Health or Energy, Manufacturing & Resources could pull growth towards the lower end of guidance” at around -1.5% in constant currency terms.

2. Wipro Q2 Preview: Margins to improve sequentially

Margins may seen improving on quarterly basis despite wage hikes.

DRChoksey sees 60 bps quarter-on-quarter(QoQ) improvement to 16.2% mainly due to lower other expenses.

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“Our 60 bps margin expansion assumes lower other expenses. Higher spending on AI initiatives and deal-related investments could limit the scope for margin improvement,” DRChoksey FinServ added.

3. Wipro Q2 Preview: Attrition & hiring in focus

Wipro’s employee headcount at the end of Q2FY27 will remain in focus as the IT sector undergoes restructuring amid the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The company added 888 employees in Q1FY27, taking its total headcount to 243,044 as of June 30. Meanwhile, voluntary attrition stood at 13.9% on a trailing 12-month basis, compared with 13.8% in Q4FY26.

4. Wipro Q2 Preview: Impact of rupee’s depreciation

The rupee’s depreciation of around 10% YoY is expected to support Wipro’s revenue growth in rupee terms, according to DRChoksey FinServ.

5. Wipro Q2 Preview: Revenue growth

However, Kotak forecast a revenue decline of 1% QoQ. “Our estimates include ~80 bps contribution from the AlphaNet acquisition and full quarter consolidation of the Mindsprint acquisition,” said Kotak.

“On an organic basis, we expect a revenue decline of 1.8% due to weak macro, pricing pressure and share loss,” Kotak added.

Anand Rathi also expects Wipro to report a sequential decline in organic revenue of around 1.5-1.8%. However, the brokerage expects overall sequential revenue growth to remain within the company’s guided range of -1.5% to +0.5%.

“Weakness is expected in Wipro, with approximately 2% organic decline,” Anand Rathi said.

Conclusion

The India’s fourth-largest IT firm will announce the Q2FY27 post market. Investors may focus on AI strategy and the measures taken to offset AI deflation on the overall business.

Pricing pressure in renewal deals, GCC growth strategy and integration plans and synergies from recent acquisitions is also in focus.