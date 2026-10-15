Wipro reported a 1.9% year-on-year(YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,199.7 crore in Q2FY27. Sequentially also the net profit fell 4.67%. However, India’s fourth-largest IT company, reported higher-than-expected Q2FY27 revenue helped by a revival in spending by its European clients and artificial intelligence unlocking new revenue streams.

Wipro’s gross revenue rose 9.1% YoY to Rs 24,752.7 crore during the Q2FY27.

Here are 5 key highlights from Wipro’s Q2FY27

1. Q3 revenue guidance

Wipro expects revenue from its IT services business to range between $2.571 billion and $2.625 billion in the quarter ending December 31, 2026.

The guidance translates into sequential constant-currency revenue growth of minus 1.5% to plus 0.5%, indicating that the company’s IT services business could continue to face a subdued growth environment.

2. Wipro headcount declines

Wipro’s total headcount also declined by 6,716 employee in Q2FY27 and stood at 236,328, as compared with 243,044 in the previous quarter.

Voluntary attrition for the trailing 12 months was 13.8%, marginally lower than 13.9% in Q1FY27 and 14.9% in Q2FY26.

3. Total deal bookings fall 22.9%

Wipro reported total deal bookings of $2.6 billion in Q2FY27, down 22.9% sequentially in constant-currency terms.

Large-deal bookings fell 58.6% sequentially to $674 million. Wipro classifies contracts with a total contract value of at least $30 million as large deals. It inked pacts with ‌industrial giant ​ABB , cybersecurity ​firm ​Crowdstrike and oil major Aramco during the quarter ended September 30.

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said the company’s strategic investments were beginning to deliver results by helping it enter new markets, add clients and expand existing relationships.

“The strategic investments we have been making are beginning to deliver results. They are enhancing our ability to win in new markets, add new clients, and grow existing relationships,” Pallia said.

4. Wipro’s Europe revenue rises 5.1%

Revenue from the IT services segment stood at $2.61 billion, increasing 0.3% year-on-year on a reported basis. In constant-currency terms, IT services revenue grew 0.6% year-on-year and remained flat sequentially.

Wipro said revenue from Europe, which contributes more than a fourth of its overall business, rose 5.1% year-over-year, after stripping out currency fluctuations.

The company also signed partnerships with Anthropic and Google during the year, helping it ⁠gain traction in ⁠terms of AI-related revenue and savings.

5. AI-led deals feature prominently in strategic contract wins

Wipro announced several strategic contract wins, renewals and expansions across industries during the quarter, with artificial intelligence featuring prominently in its offerings.

A large US-based banking institution selected Wipro’s NetOxygen lending platform, powered by Wipro Intelligence, to modernise its mortgage operations and automate lending processes.

The company also secured an engagement with a North American public services organisation to modernise enrolment, customer engagement and operational management through an AI-native digital operations platform.

Other deals included an AI-powered supply chain intelligence platform for a global life sciences company, an AI-led transformation of procurement and finance operations for a Middle Eastern energy company, and an expanded infrastructure and hybrid cloud engagement with a global beverage company.

Wipro also secured engagements in healthcare, biotechnology, mobile network services and enterprise resource planning.

“We see AI as a long-term growth driver that will expand the addressable market for technology and business transformation. We are already seeing its potential reflected in the momentum across our AINative Unit and AI offerings portfolio,” Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said.