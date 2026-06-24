Wipro has on Tuesday announced the expansion of its partnership with Palo Alto Networks to offer AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. The partnership will combine Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM with Wipro’s CyberShield offering along with the IT major’s managed security services capabilities in a more focused manner for modern security operations.

The offering will deliver proactive cyber defense with simplified workflows using artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation to predict and protect clients against future ransomware attacks.

This will enable quicker threat detection and response across complex environments, while filtering signals from data, improving analysis efficiency and increasing focus on critical, high-impact threats.

Wipro’s AI delivery platforms WEGA and WINGS that are a part of Wipro Intelligence will support the new service.

The MDR services, Wipro said, will be delivered through one of the company’s eight Cyber Defense Centers (CDCs), anchored by its proprietary SOC GURU (Grand Unified Runbook Unleashed) framework which drives SOC transformation through attack-and-alert agnostic analysis.

This approach also supports more resilient security operations aside from improved threat detection and response.

“As organizations navigate a rapidly evolving landscape marked by accelerated AI adoption, the need for robust governance and strategic cost management has never been greater,” Satish Yadavalli, Global Business Head – Cloud, Infrastructure, and Security Services at Wipro said in a statement.

“Together with Palo Alto Networks, we are able to transform security operations through AI, automation, and platform consolidation, strengthening organizations’ security environments while optimizing costs and improving outputs.”

“AI-manufactured attacks require an AI-powered defense, and our partnership with Wipro helps deliver just that,” Simone Gammeri, Senior Vice President and Chief Partnership Officer at Palo Alto Networks stated.

“Our combined capabilities empower mutual customers to consolidate tools, eliminate data silos, and leverage AI and automation to reduce noise, accelerate response from days to minutes, and ultimately stop even the most sophisticated threats,” he noted.

Wipro and the California-based Palo Alto Networks already works together in other areas including cloud, network and security transformation having recently engaged with a European gaming and entertainment client to help transform their security operations to deliver better product