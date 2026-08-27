Wipro has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) across businesses.

As part of the expanded partnership, Wipro will also scale its internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise and equip more than 10,000 AI-certified specialists with advanced AI capabilities. This includes 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs).

The company said the move will help improve productivity, streamline operations and speed up decision-making.

Wipro launches LIFT framework

As part of this partnership, Wipro has launched the LIFT (Launch-Ignite-Flywheel-Transform) framework to help enterprises accelerate their AI transformation and deploy agentic AI at scale.

The framework is powered by Wipro Intelligence, the company’s unified suite of AI platforms, solutions and services. It integrates Gemini Enterprise with Wipro’s AI-powered delivery platforms, WINGS and WEGA.

According to Wipro, the combined ecosystem will help companies move beyond basic task automation and embed secure, autonomous AI agents into complex business workflows.

“AI is foundational to how Wipro is shaping its future, driving innovation, transforming operations, and delivering differentiated value for our clients,” said Kanwar Singh, Managing Partner and Global Head of Technology Services, Wipro.

“By strengthening Wipro Intelligenc with Gemini Enterprise, we are embedding intelligence into everyday core operations, helping clients scale outcomes, adapt faster, and compete more effectively,” he added.

Wipro to build 1,500-strong FDE team

Wipro is also building a dedicated team of more than 1,500 certified FDEs. The team will combine Google Cloud’s expertise with Wipro’s consulting and engineering capabilities to help customers scale AI from pilot projects to enterprise-wide deployments.

“Our partnership with Wipro continues to drive real-world value for enterprise customers looking to scale AI across their organizations. The strong demand for Gemini Enterprise indicates the value it is adding for customers today,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud.

“By embedding Gemini Enterprise into their own operations and their customer-facing platforms, Wipro is demonstrating how AI transformation drives tangible efficiency. Together, we are helping joint customers bridge the gap between AI potential and business performance using Google Cloud’s agentic AI capabilities,” he added.

Gemini Enterprise to support Wipro’s operations

Wipro said it has deployed Gemini Enterprise as its central agentic orchestration platform under its ‘Operate Better with AI’ strategy and ‘Client Zero’ approach.

The company is using Gemini’s reasoning and long-context capabilities to build autonomous AI agents for workflows across compliance, human resources and sales intelligence.

Wipro said these applications are helping shift AI from basic task automation towards an enterprise-wide decision intelligence layer.

The company has also integrated Antigravity Command Line Interface into its software engineering ecosystem. This enables AI-assisted workflows for developers across planning, coding, testing and application modernisation.

According to Wipro, the shift has improved productivity in custom application development and reduced post-production defects.

About Wipro

Wipro is an AI-powered technology services and consulting company that provides digital transformation solutions to businesses. The company has more than 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries.

Wipro share price

The share price of Wipro has declined 12.2% over the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 33.78% so far this year.

