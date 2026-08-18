Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has acquired a 60% stake in premium skincare brand Dermatouch at an enterprise value of Rs 387.5 crore, its first acquisition of a digital-first brand. This is also the third acquisition in a month by the company after snapping up Philippines-based S Brands Consumer Care for an undisclosed amount and TTK Healthcare’s Good Home and Eva brands for Rs 256 crore.

The remaining 40% stake in Dermatouch will be acquired over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday. Co-founders Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani, along with the existing management team, will continue to run the business during this period.

The latest acquisition is Wipro Consumer Care’s 18th globally, as the FMCG company steps up its acquisition-led expansion across high-growth consumer categories.

Dermatouch reported revenue of Rs 131 crore in FY26, up 114% from the previous financial year. The brand has also scaled its sales volume to over 60,000 products a day, Wipro said.

Dermatouch sells science-backed skincare products targeting concerns including pigmentation, acne, brightening and sun protection. Its portfolio includes face washes, soaps, serums, creams, moisturisers and sunscreens.

The brand sells through its direct-to-consumer platform, online marketplaces and an expanding offline retail network. Its digital-first model and ability to build an offline presence were key factors behind Wipro’s interest in the company.

“Dermatouch represents an exciting opportunity for us as our first foray into digital brands. We have been clear that we would only look at digital brands that have the potential to expand offline, which Dermatouch has already proven,” said Kumar Chander, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and MD, Wipro Enterprises.

Wipro said Dermatouch will complement its existing skincare portfolio, which includes brands such as Derma Lab, Dr. Dermis and Bio-essence. The company plans to leverage its research and development, distribution and brand-building capabilities to scale Dermatouch further, it added.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting reported revenue of Rs 10,800 crore in FY26, a growth of 9.3% versus last year, according to the company. Its portfolio spans personal wash, skincare, male grooming, toiletries, wellness, household products, lighting, electrical products, seating solutions and food.