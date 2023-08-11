scorecardresearch
Wipro appoints former ICICI Prudential MD & CEO NS Kannan to its Board

NS Kannan will serve as an independent director on the Board, bringing over 30 years of experience in the financial services domain, including banking and insurance.

Written by FE Business
Wipro has announced the appointment of NS Kannan to its Board of Directors.

IT major Wipro has announced the appointment of NS Kannan to its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders. The appointment as an independent director will span the next five years, the company said in a regulatory filing. 

NS Kannan will serve as an independent director on the Board, bringing over 30 years of experience in the financial services domain, including banking and insurance. He has recently superannuated as the managing director and chief executive officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. During his tenure as the MD & CEO, NS Kannan led the company’s transformation into a multiproduct and multi-channel company. He has served in various leadership roles in the ICICI group.

NS Kannan has also been part of various committees constituted by the Government of India and various regulatory bodies, including, advisor to resolve DHFL as the First Financial Service provider under the Indian Bankruptcy Code; Member of the Corporate Bonds and Securitization Advisory Committee of SEBI; Chairman of the Regulatory Review Committee formed by Life & General Insurance Councils; Member of the Insurance Advisory Committee constituted by IRDAI; Member of the RBI Steering Committee on the implementation of Indian Accounting Standards.

Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited, said, “We are pleased to have Kannan on our Board. Kannan is a veteran of the financial services industry, and Wipro will greatly benefit from his leadership experience, and expertise across finance, strategy, corporate governance, risk management, and beyond.”

Meanwhile, NS Kannan said, “I am excited and honored to join the Board of Wipro, an iconic values and purpose-driven company that is a key technology partner to some of the most respected clients globally. I look forward to contributing to its next phase of growth and impact.”

NS Kannan holds a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT, Trichy, Chartered Financial Analyst from the ICFAI, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Bangalore.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 11:53 IST

