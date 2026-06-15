After a record-breaking year of adding 6.1 GW of installations in 2025-26, the Indian wind sector is projected to exceed expectations and add 8 GW of wind capacity in 2026-27.

Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), stated that 6.1 GW was the highest capacity India has added in a single year. He said the sector is poised for its next growth phase as wind energy becomes a more reliable source of renewable power, especially with energy security becoming a key focus for the country.

According to Joshi, renewable energy has recently met 33% of the nation’s peak energy requirements and can provide round-the-clock power through a combination of solar, wind, and energy storage.

In FY26, approximately 55% of power capacity additions came from the renewable energy segment. India currently has an installed capacity of 56.1 GW and aims to reach 100 GW by 2030.

The wind energy industry has recommended adjusting the renewable energy mix to increase the share of wind energy, which could result in savings of Rs 2.3 lakh crore.

The ministry will be reviewing these recommendations, Joshi mentioned during the wind energy industry meet organised by MNRE, the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, the Indian Wind Power Association, and the Wind Independent Power Producers Association in Goa on Monday to mark the Global Wind Day.

Joshi suggested that the industry could expedite reaching the target of 100 GW of wind energy by 2030 through repowering old wind turbines. Repowering involves replacing older, smaller turbines with new, larger and technologically advanced ones. However, there are regulatory issues and power purchase agreements that need to be addressed. The minister has requested the industry to submit a report within 30 days to facilitate the acceleration of India’s wind sector repowering.

Additionally, the minister announced plans to explore the country’s offshore wind potential, with the first offshore project expected to be located in Tamil Nadu.

India’s wind turbine manufacturing capacity has increased from 10 GW in 2014 to 24 GW currently, positioning the country to be an exporter of wind turbines. According to the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), India exported wind turbines and components worth Rs 12,000 crore in FY26, reflecting a 50% year-on-year growth in exports.