Defence PSU, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) said that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and assured and rest of the aircrafts would also be ready for delivery once GE Aerospace will supply the engines. HAL also said it will meet the guidance projected for FY26.

This clarification on BSE came after Business Standard reported on Feburary 4 that HAL was not shortlisted to participate in India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) fighter jet development programme which was assessed on technical expertise, manufacturing capability, financial strength, and order execution capacity.

The government reportedly shortlisted three private sector companies- Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Bharat Forge.

HAL says LCA Mk1A deliveries depend on GE engine supply

In response HAL shared the status of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A deliveries to all stakeholders.

HAL said that nine additional LCA Mk1A aircraft have already been built and have completed their test flights. These aircraft are awaiting engines from GE before they can be delivered.

So far they have received only 5 engines from GE. HAL added that these aircraft incorporate major contracted capabilities and meet the agreed specifications.

Once the engines are received, HAL said it will make all the nine aircraft ready for delivery without delay. “All design and development issues identified are being addressed in an expedited manner. HAL is in active discussions with the Indian Air Force to deliver the aircraft at the earliest.” HAL noted in its clarification note.

HAL to announce Q3FY26 results on February 12

Hindustan Aeronautics is set to announce its Q3FY26 on Feburary 12. The state-owned Defence PSU will also announce its first interim dividend in Q3FY26.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 12th February, 2026, to consider, inter-alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2025 and the declaration of first interim dividend

for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in its BSE release.

Share price HAL

The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has declined 4.22% in the intraday trade on Thursday. The stock has declined 11.63% in past six months