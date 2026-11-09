For Herjit S. Bhalla, who took over as chief executive officer of Dabur’s India business in April, the immediate priority is to prepare the organisation for a potentially volatile second half of FY27 amid geopolitical and weather uncertainties. Last week, Bhalla was appointed an additional and whole-time director on Dabur’s board for five years from November 14, following the resignation of Global CEO Mohit Malhotra. In his first media interaction since taking charge, Bhalla speaks to Viveat Susan Pinto about the company’s growth priorities, consumption trends, acquisitions, brand investments, quick commerce and the outlook on margins. Excerpts:

Q) Dabur’s India FMCG business grew 10.7% in the second quarter, with volume growth of 5.5%. What drove this performance amid a challenging macroeconomic environment?

There are a few things that have contributed to this growth. The first is Project Saksham, our GTM 2.0 initiative, through which we have recalibrated our go-to-market model in line with the evolving retail landscape. We have consolidated almost 40% of our distributors across general trade. Their turnovers have doubled, while attrition has come down by 80%. We are now seeing this reflect in our general trade performance. We have had two consecutive quarters of good performance, with general trade delivering over 7% growth this quarter. The second building block is premiumisation. Our premium portfolio, which earlier contributed around 17% of our (India) business, is now at 20% and growing at four times the normal rate, with higher margins. Alternate channels are also doing well.

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Q) Rural has traditionally been a significant growth engine for Dabur. Is the narrowing gap between rural and urban demand an indication that urban consumption is finally recovering?

Demand continues to be resilient. Our rural business is growing at a faster rate than urban, but the gap has narrowed. If you deep-dive into what is happening in urban markets, the premium end of the market continues to grow strongly. Alternate channels are also contributing to grow, especially quick commerce in urban areas. Modern trade and e-commerce together account for almost 30% of our domestic business. E-commerce, especially, is delivering strong double-digit growth, led by q-commerce. These channels allow us to drive new product development, innovation and engage with consumers much more effectively.

Q) There are concerns around inflation, lower rainfall and consumer caution. Are you seeing any signs of a fresh slowdown in consumption as you enter the second half of FY27?

We haven’t seen the impact of these factors coming through as yet. But given the current macroeconomic environment, these are things that could impact demand going forward. At this stage, I would say demand is resilient. I am not seeing a huge splurge by consumers. Consumers are being cautious. There is a focus on staples and essentials, and that is where the spending is going. We have had a strong October and I feel confident about the guidance we have given for FY27. The festive season is important for us. We have parts of our portfolio that are better suited to this period, particularly, Chyawanprash, and we are seeing encouraging signs at the start of the season. This is also a very important healthcare quarter for us. It is one of our biggest quarters, so it is important we get it right.

Q) You have introduced Ignite as an internal strategy. Is this a course correction or an acceleration of what was already underway?

It is an internal call to action, a winning mantra that we have put in place. We came together as a team and assessed the strategy we have been working on for the last year and a half. As you know, Dabur works on three-year vision cycles. We are midway through the current cycle, so we looked at all the pillars and assessed where we were doing well and where we could do better. Based on that, we initiated Ignite three months ago. It is about fuelling growth and winning together. We have identified four pillars as part of it. The first is accelerating growth by energising the core and scaling the stars. We are looking to increase advertising investments by around 150 basis points. The second is excellence in execution. In urban markets, we are strengthening our Retail Next programme using AI-based must-sell lists to guide salespeople. In rural markets, we want to double the number of villages we directly reach to 100,000. The third pillar is building a future-ready portfolio. We want to increase premiumisation from 20% to 23% over the next 18 months. Health and wellness and M&A are also priorities. The fourth pillar is driving operating efficiencies. We have generated savings of Rs 115 crore so far during this vision cycle. We want to increase that to around Rs 200 crore over the next 18 months.

Q) On acquisitions, will Dabur follow the D2C playbook adopted by several other FMCG companies or will the company adopt a different path?

Our M&A strategy is twofold. Through Dabur Ventures, which we created in October 2025, we will take minority stakes in D2C companies. That is more about understanding trends, engaging with founders and learning.

We will also look at majority stakes in companies that fit strategically with where Dabur wants to be, where we can scale them through synergies, distribution and supply chain efficiencies. But valuation is important. We don’t want to chase acquisitions for the sake of it.

It could be D2C, beauty and personal care (BPC), health and wellness or premium foods. We are looking at what will really take the Dabur business forward. We have taken a minority stake in RAS Beauty, a Raipur-based luxury skincare brand, Badshah Masala is doing well. We are now starting the integration of Sesa Care (Ayurvedic hair care brand) from December 1, with retrospective effect from April 1.

Q) Which brands will receive greater investment as you sharpen your portfolio priorities?

In health and wellness, we have a strong portfolio in digestives and OTC. Hajmola, Pudin Hara and Isabgol are category-defining, market-leading brands with huge headroom to grow. There is a significant penetration opportunity. Isabgol, for instance, is growing at a strong clip, and our recently launched orange-flavoured variant has received a good response.

In OTC, Honitus has potential across cough and cold solutions, including syrups, lozenges and Hot Sip.

In personal care, Gulabari and Oxy have the potential to scale up. In foods, Hommade is another brand with opportunity.

We cannot do everything everywhere. We will calibrate investments behind brands where we see the highest potential. It will be a more prioritised approach, while continuing to invest in our core.

Q) How do you see the margin outlook amid continuing inflation and geopolitical uncertainty?

At the India level, margins were down just 10 basis points, despite inflation. At the consolidated level, there was some dilution, largely on account of higher freight costs in international markets. Our top-line guidance – to deliver double-digit growth – remains intact for the second half of the year. Margins in the short term could be challenged, depending on how the geopolitical situation evolves. Our focus is on controlling the controllables. We are looking at calibrated price increases, optimising the mix, driving cost efficiencies and investing behind parts of the portfolio that deliver better returns. I cannot control what is happening with the conflict. But I can control what we do as a team.

Q) Quick commerce is becoming an important channel for FMCG companies. What role will it play in Dabur’s growth going forward?

E-commerce contributes 13% of our India business, and quick commerce accounts for 70% of that. As the channel mix evolves, we are also seeing a distinction in the price lists of portfolios across channels. The contribution from e-commerce (including q-commerce) has been growing at a fair clip, and we would expect the 13% number to reach 15% by the end of the current vision cycle.