PhysicsWallah posted record quarterly revenue of Rs 1,242 crore in the September quarter, while doubling its net profit to Rs 142 crore. During the quarter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans for free online coaching, an initiative that founder Alakh Pandey offered to support on a no-profit basis. Its Chief Financial Officer Amit Sachdeva speaks to Anees Hussain about the proposed scheme, offline expansion and AI’s impact on the workforce. Excerpts:

The PM has promised free online coaching for competitive exams. Do you see this impacting your business?

It’s a big enabler, and we are best placed to deliver it. We were among the first to reach out to the PMO. Prateek (Maheshwari, co-founder) has met officials two-three times, offering to build the infrastructure and develop content on the government’s terms. Nothing has been finalised yet, but we are in constant touch. Our order book already includes Rs 80 crore worth of government projects.

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Government exam enrolments fell 24% in the first half. What explains this decline?

The decline is almost entirely attributable to Utkarsh, our Rajasthan subsidiary. Other state examination categories performed well. Election-bound states tend to hold back notifications until the last six months. Uttar Pradesh votes next, followed by Rajasthan the year after, so we expect demand to return. We have aligned our costs to cope with such cycles. Our offline centres are less exposed to these fluctuations, as most students enrol in their first or second year of college, irrespective of government examination notifications.

NEET admissions are below last year’s levels. Do you expect a recovery?

Demand has partly returned, with Q2 online enrolments rising 31%, and collections increasing 27%. However, full-cycle online enrolments remain 13% below last year, with collections down 7%. Offline enrolments are down 8%. Xylem, where 80% of the business is linked to NEET, was hit the hardest, as vacant seats weigh on a cost structure with fixed expenses. We are adding commerce courses to Xylem to diversify its offerings. We have also advanced our crash courses to the next three-six months.

We expect NEET demand to rebound next year as the National Testing Agency (NTA) moves the examination online, much as it did with JEE four-five years ago.

Are you slowing down offline expansion?

Public markets value offline at about 1x revenue, while online businesses command consumer-tech multiples. We want to prove offline profitability first. We will open 20-30 centres annually for at least the next two years, down from 70 planned at the time of IPO. Most of these will be micro-centres with around 1,000 seats in the South, rather than large centres catering to 10,000-15,000 students. A slower expansion pace will help reduce costs and accelerate the offline business’ break-even. Vidyapeeth, which contributes about 75% of our offline revenue, is expected to turn profitable this year.

Will you cut your revenue growth guidance?

No. We are maintaining our guidance of doubling Ebitda and achieving 30% revenue growth. Online growth is offsetting the impact of the NEET slowdown in offline, while K-12 growth is ahead of plan. Acquisitions contribute less than 5% to our growth. We remain committed to delivering a full-year net profit.

Has offline pricing reached a ceiling?

In Vidyapeeth, which accounts for two-thirds of our offline revenue, average revenue per user (Arpu) has risen 9-10%, driven by fee increases backed by improved results. Blended Arpu grew 5.4%, compared with 7% last year. This was partly due to the changing mix following the addition of new centres and slightly weaker performance in the NEET dropper segment.

Online average collection per user rose 9.2% to Rs 4,280. Is this driven by pricing or product mix?

We haven’t and won’t raise our base courses prices. JEE or NEET batches cost Rs 5,000-6,000, while state board courses are priced at Rs 2,000-2,200. Growth is coming from add-on offerings such as AI-based content, tests, revision series and lecture libraries, which around a third of our students purchase. Premium products now account for 35% of online collections. UPSC courses are priced at Rs 18,000-20,000. Curious Junior is expected to generate nearly Rs 100 crore this year, three times last year’s revenue. We expect average collection per user (ACPU) to grow at least 10-12% annually over the next two-three years.

How are you positioned on acquisitions?

We have set aside $20 million for acquisitions. Subject to board approvals, a few deals are expected to close this quarter. Almost all the potential acquisitions are likely to be online, AI-first companies.

AI now writes 92% of code and resolves 80% of support queries. When will this begin reflecting in your hiring?

It already has. Our headcount declined sequentially this quarter for the first time, and we expect it to continue falling. AI is handling a significant share of content creation, test preparation and answer evaluation.

However, engineering costs have increased, largely due to cloud infrastructure and AI token expenses. Personnel account for around 30% of our online costs. Our upcoming AI tutor, which is being piloted with 4,000 students at a cost of less than Rs 20 an hour, could significantly reduce this expense. Pricing for the product is yet to be determined.

What does the Punjab Digital University add to PhysicsWallah’s business?

We will combine degree programmes with test preparation. Annual fees will be Rs 15,000-20,000, compared with Rs 1.5-2 lakh at colleges in tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 cities. Engineering and commerce will be the first programmes on offer, with the first batch expected to begin next June-July. Notified by the Punjab government on October 29, the university can offer undergraduate, post-graduate and professional courses under UGC norms.

We are awaiting approval for temporary testing centres across states. The model is capital-expenditure-light: so far, the only investments have been in a building and a Rs 20-crore deposit with the government.