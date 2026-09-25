Welspun Corp has secured its largest-ever order for High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes, valued at around $412.5 million (approximately Rs 4,000 crore).

Following the latest order, Welspun Corp’s global order book has reached a record Rs 45,000 crore.

The company said in an exchange filing that the order has been won by Welspun Tubular LLC, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary in the US. The pipes will be manufactured at Welspun Corp’s newly upgraded HFIW mill in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Order to be executed in FY28 and FY29

The company said the order is its largest in terms of volume, length and value. Welspun Corp will execute the order during FY28 and FY29.The upgraded HFIW facility in Little Rock has enhanced manufacturing capabilities, allowing the company to take up larger orders from international customers.

Welspun Corp said the order highlights the scale, quality and execution capabilities of its operations.

It also supports the company’s strategy of expanding its manufacturing capacity globally and strengthening its relationships with international customers.

The latest order adds to the company’s growing presence in the US market, where it manufactures and supplies steel pipes for large infrastructure and energy projects.

About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp (WCL), part of the Welspun World group, is a leading global player in pipe solutions and building materials. The company manufactures large-diameter line pipes and offers end-to-end pipe solutions, with capabilities spanning Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW), Helical/Horizontal Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW), High-Frequency Welded (HFW) and High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes.

Share price of Welspun Corp

The share price of Welspun Corp has gained nearly 3% in the opening trade. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 250.25%.