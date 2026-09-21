Welspun Corp said its associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), a listed entity in Saudi Arabia, has secured a contract worth more than 771 million Saudi riyals (around Rs 2,000 crore) from Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco).

The contract is for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes.

Welspun Corp said in its regulatory filing that the contract will be executed over a period of six months. The financial impact of the order will be reflected from the fourth quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q4 FY27) through the first quarter of FY28.

About EPIC

EPIC is a leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in Saudi Arabia. The company operates fully integrated manufacturing facilities and supplies pipes for large-scale projects in the Kingdom.

Welspun Corp said EPIC’s track record in executing large orders on time and meeting quality requirements has helped position it as a preferred supplier in the Saudi Arabian market.

Order supports Saudi Vision 2030

The company said EPIC continues to support Saudi Arabia’s strategic objectives under Vision 2030.

The latest contract with Aramco adds to EPIC’s order pipeline in the Saudi market and strengthens its presence in the country’s energy and infrastructure sector.

About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), part of the Welspun World group, is a leading global player in pipe solutions and building materials. The company manufactures large-diameter line pipes and offers end-to-end pipe solutions, with capabilities spanning Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW), Helical/Horizontal Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW), High-Frequency Welded (HFW) and High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes.

Share price of Welspun Corp

The share price of Welspun Corp opened at Rs 2,763.90, up 4% from the previous day’s close. The stock has increased 87.04% in the last three months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 232.52%.