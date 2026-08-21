Welspun Corp has secured the largest single order in its history. The pipe manufacturer will supply pipes worth approximately $1.8 billion, or around Rs 17,200 crore, from its manufacturing facility in the United States, the company told the exchanges.

Welspun Corp shares rose 14% intraday trade and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,304.

Welspun Corp’s $1.8 billion US pipe order

The order will be executed between FY28 and FY29. This is the single largest order the company has received till date.

Welspun Corp said the order comes from the pipe supply business at its US plant and is meant for the energy and infrastructure sector. The company did not name the client in its filing.

Welspun Corp order book reaches record $4.4 billion

With this addition, Welspun Corp’s global order book has touched $4.4 billion, or about Rs 42,100 crore. The company said this is the highest level in its history.

According to the filing, Welspun Corp said the order strengthens its revenue visibility over the coming years and reflects the scale and execution capacity of its operations.

What Welspun Corp said about the record order

The filing said the order reaffirms the company’s position as a large-scale partner to the global energy and infrastructure sector. It added that the deal points to growing confidence among global energy players in Welspun as a supplier for large and complex pipe infrastructure projects.

The company also linked the order to its broader strategy of expanding manufacturing capacity outside India and building ties with international clients.

About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp is part of the Welspun Group and is among the world’s largest manufacturers of line pipes, used mainly by the oil and gas sector for transporting energy across long distances. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Welspun Corp share price today: Stock jumps 14%

Welspun Corp’s share price was up almost 14% as of intraday on August 21, 2026. The company’s stock price has been up almost 39% in the past month. Over the past year, Welspun Corp’s share price has been up 153.12%.