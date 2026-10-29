Welspun Corp reported a net profit of Rs 498.56 crore in Q2FY27, increasing 13.39% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 439.68 crore in Q2FY26.

Welspun Corp’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,643.72 crore, up 6.18% YoY from Rs 4,373.61 crore in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit declined 52.36%. However, revenue increased 13.79% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Welspun Corp Global Order Book stood at Rs 50,000 crore at the end of H1FY27.

Welspun Corp has also approved an investment of up to $115 million to expand its steel pipe manufacturing capacity in the US and another investment of up to $125 million to set up pipe manufacturing and coating facilities in Jordan through a partnership with Perma-Pipe International Holdings.

Welspun Corp to expand US pipe manufacturing capacity

Welspun Corp will invest up to $115 million to set up an additional helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipe manufacturing facility at its existing location in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the US. The investment will be funded through internal accruals.

The expansion will increase the company’s HSAW pipe manufacturing capacity in the US by 225,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), taking the total capacity from 350,000 MTPA to 575,000 MTPA. The new facility is expected to become operational in March 2028.

Welspun Corp, Perma-Pipe to invest $125 million in Jordan

Welspun Corp and Perma-Pipe International Holdings have also approved a total investment of up to $125 million to establish spiral pipe manufacturing and coating facilities in Jordan. The two partners will fund the project in roughly equal proportions.

The development follows a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2026 with the developers of Jordan’s National Water Carrier Project and the government of Jordan.

The proposed facilities will manufacture and coat pipes ranging from 24 inches to 120 inches in diameter. They will cater to water transmission, oil and gas, energy and infrastructure projects in Jordan and neighbouring markets.

The partnership will combine Welspun Corp’s large-diameter steel pipe manufacturing capabilities with Perma-Pipe’s expertise in anti-corrosion coating systems, engineered piping solutions and project execution.

The companies aim to establish a regional manufacturing hub that strengthens supply chains, supports local value addition and develops technical capabilities in Jordan. The facility could also serve future infrastructure and reconstruction requirements in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Gaza, along with potential opportunities linked to regional oil and gas infrastructure routed towards Jordan’s Port of Aqaba.

Welspun Corp to set up internal pipe coating facility in India

Separately, Welspun Corp has approved the acquisition of a 49% stake in Welspun Special Coating (WSCPL), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary, to establish an internal fusion bonded epoxy (IFBE) coating facility in India.

Welspun DI Pipes, a wholly owned subsidiary of Welspun Corp, will transfer a 49% stake in WSCPL to Welspun Corp for Rs 49,000. Perma-Pipe Qatar will acquire the remaining 51% stake for Rs 51,000. Welspun Corp will also enter into a joint venture agreement with Perma-Pipe Qatar.

The total investment in WSCPL is estimated at up to Rs 110 crore, which the partners will share according to their respective shareholding.

IFBE coating involves applying an epoxy-based powder to the inner surface of steel pipes to protect them against corrosion and chemical damage. The technology is used in onshore and offshore oil and gas pipelines, slurry pipelines, chemical processing plants and water transmission systems.