Welspun Corp’s order book stood at Rs 44,100 crore so far in FY27. This includes Rs 24,750 crore order received by the company till July 22, according to their Q1FY27 earnings release and its record largest-ever single order for pipe supplies from its US manufacturing facility. This is around Rs 19,000 crore.

Recently, the company has received fresh orders from across the US, Saudi Arabia and India between July to September. Here is a detailed look.

Welspun Corp bags Rs 18,160 crore order from US manufacturing unit

On August 20, Welspun Corp said it secured its largest-ever single order for pipe supplies from its US manufacturing facility. The order was worth around $1.8 billion (approximately Rs 17,200 crore). The company said the order will be executed between FY2028 and FY2029, providing multi-year revenue visibility for the company.

On July 27, Welspun Corp secured an order worth around Rs 960 crore for the supply of coated line pipes from its Little Rock manufacturing facility in the US.

On the US outlook, Welpsun Corp had said in its Q1FY27 that, “The medium to long term demand outlook remains strong, supported by LNG exports, AI data-centre power infrastructure, and onshore and offshore oil pipeline investments.”

Welspun Corp’s Saudi arm wins Rs 2,000 crore contract

Recently, Welspun Corp’s Saudi associate East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) has also signed a contract with Saudi Aramco for manufacturing and supplying steel pipes on September 20.

The order is worth more than around Rs 2,000 crore, including VAT. The six-month contract is expected to contribute to EPIC’s financials from Q4 FY2026-27 through Q1 FY2027-28, strengthening Welspun Corp’s order visibility in the Saudi market.

Welspun Corp: Q1FY27 highlights

In its Q1FY27, Welspun Corp reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,046 crore, this includes the exceptional gain during the quarter was related to the partial stake sale of East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), Saudi Arabia.

The company’s EBITDA also rose 35% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 756 crore, marking the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA.

Welspun Corp’s net cash position strengthened to Rs 2,336 crore despite the company incurring Rs 834 crore in capital expenditure during the quarter.

Welspun Corp sees strong demand from India’s O&G

The company also received orders worth around Rs 1,400 crore for supplying pipes for oil and gas export projects from its India facility on July 14. The company, in its Q1FY27 press conference, had highlighted that its order book “provides clear visibility for the next 10-12 quarters.”

Detailing its outlook for the India business, Welpsun Corp said, “Government’s continued focus on National Gas Grid, City Gas Distribution, refinery capacity expansion and other strategic initiatives are expected to drive demand for O&G pipelines. Irrigation and river interlinking projects and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), serve as key demand drivers for water pipelines. Strong export focus remains another vector of growth.”

About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp (WCL), part of the Welspun World group, is a leading global player in pipe solutions and building materials. The company manufactures large-diameter line pipes and offers end-to-end pipe solutions, with capabilities spanning Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW), Helical/Horizontal Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW), High-Frequency Welded (HFW) and High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes.