Welspun Corp said on Friday that its US subsidiary has won an order worth about Rs 5,500 crore to supply coated line pipes for a natural gas pipeline project in the Permian region. The order lifts the company’s global order book to a record of about $5.25 billion, or roughly Rs 50,000 crore, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

US pipeline order details

Welspun Tubular LLC, the company’s US arm, received the order from a midstream company. The filing did not name the customer. It described the buyer only as a major midstream company.

The company said the pipeline will serve an anchor customer, which is a data centre complex run by one of the top-tier hyperscalers. It did not identify the hyperscaler or give the location of the complex beyond the Permian reference.

The pipes will be made at Welspun’s facility in the United States. The company said the order will be executed during FY29, which runs from April 2028 to March 2029.

AI and data centre link

The company described the contract as a landmark order. In the filing, it said the order places Welspun at the point where two large infrastructure themes meet, namely energy transmission and the expansion of data centres driven by artificial intelligence.

The filing did not give a split of the order by pipe type, size or quantity. It also did not say whether the contract carries price adjustment clauses or other terms.

Record $5.25 billion order book

Welspun said that with this order its global order book stands at about $ 5.25 billion. It described the figure as an all-time high. The company did not give a breakdown of the order book by geography or product in the filing.

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About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp is the flagship company of the Welspun Group, now branded Welspun World, and is among the largest makers of welded line pipes in the world. It produces longitudinal (LSAW), spiral (HSAW) and ERW/HFIW pipes at plants in India, Saudi Arabia and the United States. According to its website, it has supplied pipes to projects such as the Independence Trail pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, the Peru LNG pipeline and a cross-border line from Canada to the US. The company has also broadened its portfolio beyond line pipes to include ductile iron pipes, stainless steel products and TMT rebars.

Welspun Corp share price today

Welspun Corp’s share price decreased 3.68% as of early trade on October 23. The company’s share price decreased 16.16% in the past month. However, Welspun Corp’s share price has increased by 177.53% in the last year.