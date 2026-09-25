Waaree Clean Energy Solutions (WCES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies, announced its entry into India’s speciality gases business on September 24. The company said it aims to become a one-stop supplier of ultra-high purity gases and chemicals for the country’s semiconductor and solar cell manufacturers, as per a filing with the exchanges.

The move comes as India expands chip and electronics manufacturing under the Semicon India 2.0 programme. High-purity process gases and chemicals used in this manufacturing are still largely imported. WCES said this dependence on imports has become a critical bottleneck for the sector.

Waaree Energies speciality gases plant in Gujarat

WCES is setting up a speciality gases plant at GIDC Saykha in Dahej, Gujarat. The facility is meant to build domestic supply and reduce reliance on imported gases across India.

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“Semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing cannot scale in India without a reliable, high-purity gas and chemical supply chain alongside it. This is a natural extension of our deep-tech manufacturing and clean energy expertise. It positions us to serve India’s fabs, OSAT and ATMP units, advanced electronics manufacturers and solar cell lines from day one, with product on the ground,” Anuj Sharma, CEO of WCES, said.

Waaree’s phased speciality gases manufacturing plan

The company outlined several components of its speciality gases plan. These include speciality gases warehousing built to semiconductor-grade safety and purity standards. A dedicated unit for UHP ammonia purification is also part of the plan.

WCES also intends to set up a phosphine and hydrogen mixing plant. This unit will produce precision gas blends used in doping and deposition processes. UHP oxygen is listed as another core process gas the company plans to add. UHP hydrogen, the company said, is already commercially available.

Waaree’s ultra-high purity gases portfolio

Beyond the phased plan, WCES said it will design custom gas and chemical supply systems, along with nitrogen plants, for manufacturers. Its Total Gas and Chemical Management System is meant to cover storage, delivery, safety monitoring and inventory for customers, the filing noted.

The company’s ultra-high purity portfolio spans a long list of gases and chemicals. These include silane, ammonia, nitrous oxide and phosphine mixtures. The list also covers boron trichloride, trimethyl aluminium, diborane and germane-hydrogen mixes. Other products named include hydrogen bromide, sulphur hexafluoride, nitric oxide, fluorinated gases and calibration gases. WCES said all of these will be backed by pan-India supply.

Waaree’s clean energy manufacturing base

The company said the new gases business builds on its existing clean energy manufacturing operations, which include an electrolyser stack facility. WCES noted that government incentives are expanding semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing capacity in the country. It said the gases business has been designed to grow alongside this expansion and give domestic manufacturers an alternative to imported supply.

About Waaree Energies

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions works across solar, green hydrogen, energy storage and other emerging energy technologies. It operates as a subsidiary of Waaree Energies. Waaree Energies, established in 1990 and headquartered in Mumbai, describes itself as India’s largest solar energy company.

The company runs manufacturing facilities with a total solar PV module capacity of approximately 29 GW and solar cell capacity of up to 15.4 GW, and has a presence in more than 25 countries. Its portfolio includes solar panels, inverters, EPC services, independent power production, green hydrogen solutions, battery energy storage, green energy infrastructure and data centres.

Waaree Energies share price today

Waaree Energies’ share price has decreased by 0.40% as of early trade on September 25. The company’s share price declined 7.02% in the past month. Furthermore, Waaree Energies’ share price declined 28.24% in last year.