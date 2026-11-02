Vultr, a US-based cloud infrastructure company, on Monday launched a 20 MW cluster of AMD MI355X GPUs in Chennai, marking the country’s largest installation of AMD Instinct GPUs. The facility is the second-largest supercompute cluster globally after its Springfield facility in Ohio in the US.

Vultr did not disclose the investment involved in the project. The Chennai facility is expected to house around 10,000 AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs in its initial configuration.

The company is targeting 600 MW of AI infrastructure capacity in India by 2028 and plans to scale this to 1 GW by 2029. “I would be disappointed if we don’t have 600 megawatt live by 2028, and then get into gigawatt by 2029,” Amit Rai, General Manager – AI and Enterprise Cloud at Vultr, said during a media briefing.

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The facility is designed to support large language models and will cater to larger enterprise clients, AI labs, startups, and research institutions.

Vultr entered the Indian market in 2022, setting up three data centre regions in New Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Its infrastructure initially relied on AMD EPYC processors before expanding to AMD Instinct GPUs, including the MI300X and MI325X, and now the MI355X.

Vultr is the world’s largest privately held independent cloud infrastructure provider, with operations spanning six continents. Its globally distributed network is designed to connect up to 90% of the world’s population within two milliseconds, allowing developers and enterprises to access high-performance cloud infrastructure closer to their operations.

Kevin Cochrane, Chief Marketing Officer at Vultr, said India was moving beyond consuming AI technologies to building and developing AI applications for global markets. He also highlighted the company’s efforts to strengthen its developer relations function and support India’s open-source developer ecosystem. On the Chennai investment, he emphasised the importance of locating computing infrastructure closer to the communities driving innovation.

Vultr has hired more than 100 people in India over the past three months and plans to eventually expand its workforce in the country to 5,000.