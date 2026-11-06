Air conditioning and engineering services company Voltas on Friday reported a 53.5% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 53 crore for the second quarter (Q2) of FY27 on strong room AC growth during the period. However, the profit number missed street estimates of Rs 71 crore for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,707 crore in Q2, higher than Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 2,618 crore for the period.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 81.6% year-on-year to Rs 128 crore, above street estimates of Rs 107 crore for the quarter. Ebitda margin expanded to 4.7% in Q2 from 3% in the corresponding quarter last year, beating street estimates of 3.6% for the period.

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Voltas continued to maintain its leadership in the room air conditioner (RAC) market, with the business recording 32% volume growth in Q2. The company held a 17.4% year-to-date market share as of September 2026, retaining its leading position with a 4.2 percentage-point lead over its nearest competitor, it said.

The Unitary Cooling Products (UCP) business recorded 29% revenue growth during the quarter, driven primarily by the RAC segment, which outperformed the broader industry. The business also improved profitability despite commodity and currency-related cost pressures.

Voltbek records best-ever Q2 sales

Voltbek, the brand which is part of the 50:50 JV between Voltas and Europe’s Beko, continued to expand its presence in the Indian home appliances market, recording its highest-ever second-quarter sales, supported by an improving product mix, market share gains and distribution expansion, the firm said. Its year-to-date market share stood at 8.8% in washing machines and 7% in refrigerators.

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The business expanded its product portfolio with a new range of frost-free refrigerators and fully automatic washing machines, alongside sharper product segmentation, consumer engagement and wider distribution.

Voltas’ Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services business maintained its order momentum, with a carry-forward order book of over Rs 6,800 crore as of September 30, 2026, providing revenue visibility across domestic and international projects.

Domestic Projects secured orders across industrial infrastructure, electronics manufacturing, metro and tunnel projects, and data centres. The business continued to focus on selective order booking, execution discipline, working capital management and project profitability.

The Engineering Products and Services segment recorded more than 30% revenue growth during the quarter, supported by Mining and Construction Equipment and Textile Machinery.