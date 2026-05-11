Vodafone Idea has completed fund reallocation of its FPO proceeds. The Follow-on-public offer raised a total Rs 18,000 crore. It spent Rs 10,492 crore on network expansion. The company also used Rs 2,258 crore on Department of Telecommunications (DoT) spectrum dues and GST payments.

The monitoring agency report filed by Vodafone Idea on exchanges said that it has fully utilised the Rs 18,000 crore raised through FPO.

Here are all details.

Focus remains on 4G and 5G expansion

Vodafone Idea used the bulk of the funds to set up new 4G sites, expand capacity at existing 4G sites and roll out new 5G sites. Originally it had planned to spend Rs 12,750 crore on improving its network, including 4G and 5G expansion.

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However, the company spent Rs 1,487.81 crore toward network expansion during Q4FY26 alone, taking the total utilisation under this category to Rs 10,492 crore.

The report said, “An amount of Rs. 1,487.81 crore has been incurred towards this object in Q4FY26.”

Vodafone Idea utilises Rs 4,433 crore for GST and DoT payment

However, the company reallocated Rs 2,258 crore toward deferred spectrum payments to the DoT and related GST liabilities.

Following the revision, the allocation for network expansion fell to Rs 10,492 crore, while the allocation toward spectrum dues increased to Rs 4,433.32 crore from Rs 2,175.32 crore.

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In its regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea said it has already utilised the entire amount for this purpose. “An amount of Rs 0.52 crore has been incurred towards this object in Q4FY26,” the company said.

The telecom operator spent Rs 2,688.88 crore on general corporate purposes taking the total utilisation to Rs 17,614.20 crore from Rs 18,000 crore raised through the FPO.

Vodafone Idea: Share price surged 9%

Vodafone Idea shares are surging amidst a falling market. The share price of Vodafone Idea gained 9.16% during the intraday session. Vodafone Idea’s share price has risen 28.08% over the past six months. Interesting, the Nifty Midcap 50 is facing pressure in the intraday session, declining 0.85% to Rs 22,578.30.