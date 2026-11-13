Vodafone Idea (Vi) is stepping up investments in its network expansion as fresh funding and progress on debt repayments provide some financial headroom to the cash-strapped telecom operator. The company has fully repaid its legacy bank debt and paid more than Rs 6,000 crore towards spectrum obligations falling due in FY27, even as it accelerates capital expenditure to improve network coverage and arrest subscriber losses.

Chief Financial Officer Tejas Mehta said the company had outstanding legacy bank debt of Rs 943 crore as of September 30, against cash and bank balances of Rs 5,417 crore. “As of today, our old legacy bank debt has been fully repaid. The current drawdowns now represent incremental funding secured by the company,” he said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Friday. The telco has also paid over Rs 4,300 crore towards spectrum dues that fell due in October, taking its payments for FY27 to more than Rs 6,000 crore against total obligations of around Rs 7,000 crore.

The company’s capital expenditure more than doubled sequentially to Rs 3,946 crore in the September quarter, taking its first-half spending to nearly Rs 6,000 crore. It has placed capex orders worth more than Rs 13,200 crore against its three-year investment guidance of Rs 45,000 crore. Vi said it had secured total funding of over Rs 10,500 crore by the end of the first half of FY27, including warrants and fund-based and non-fund-based facilities. This included incremental bank funding of more than Rs 4,000 crore arranged during the September quarter. Discussions with a consortium of public sector banks led by SBI for a broader funding arrangement are continuing. Management said the incremental funding from private and foreign banks was sufficient to maintain the current pace of network rollout.

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Vi added 1.3 million subscribers in the September quarter, taking its overall base to 194.4 million from 193.1 million in the previous quarter. However, the additions were largely driven by machine-to-machine connections and the postpaid segment. Prepaid subscriber losses narrowed to 0.6 million in Q2 from 1.5 million in Q1, while postpaid additions turned positive. Chief Executive Officer, Abhijit Kishore said the company had seen a significant improvement in the movement of human SIM connections during the quarter. Management expects prepaid additions to turn positive in the coming months, supported by network expansion and customer retention initiatives. It also said churn was substantially lower in circles where network rollout had progressed.

Vi added nearly 9,000 broadband towers during the quarter, taking its total unique broadband tower count close to 214,000. Its 4G population coverage reached 88%, while 5G services now span 400 cities across its 17 priority circles. The company is targeting coverage parity with peers across these circles by FY28.

Revenue grew 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 11,884 crore in Q2, while average revenue per user rose 9.7% to Rs 198. However, net loss widened by 59.16% to Rs 5,975 crore.