As VinFast expands its presence in India, the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker is preparing for the next phase of growth with new products, higher localisation, future exports and a broader mobility portfolio. In an interview with Nitin Kumar, VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh discusses the company’s manufacturing roadmap, range-extender technology, premium positioning and why it is keeping its passenger EVs out of the taxi fleet business. Edited excerpts:

VinFast has created an annual production capacity of 50,000 vehicles. By when do you expect to utilise it fully?

We have built the 50,000-unit capacity with a long-term vision. We are not in a hurry to utilise it immediately. Our focus is on building a strong foundation first. The capacity will cater to both the domestic market and our sister company, Green and Smart Mobility (GSM), and exports will also be considered in the future. Once we approach the 50,000-unit level, the plant itself has the capability to scale up to around 150,000 units.

Will VinFast reach the 50,000-unit production level in FY27?

No. We are currently selling around 1,200 vehicles a month, so reaching that level will take time.

How many vehicles has VinFast produced in India so far, and what is its production mix?

We started production in August 2025 and crossed 10,000 vehicles by the end of May 2026. Demand has been encouraging, with the VF 7 accounting for about 55% and the VF 6 around 45%. The MPV 7 and Limo Green have also performed well since their launch.

How is the GSM progressing?

Around 1,000 vehicles are already operating with GSM, mainly in Delhi-NCR. Expansion will depend on demand.

Which export markets are you targeting?

It is still too early to discuss exports in detail, but our initial focus would be nearby markets, particularly the Middle East and other right-hand-drive countries in Asia, as they are easier to serve from India.

VinFast is reportedly working on range-extender technology. Could India get those products soon?

Technology is constantly evolving and we are working on different technologies, including range extenders. Their introduction in India will depend on market maturity and other factors.

What is the roadmap for two-wheelers and other vehicle segments?

We plan to launch our two-wheelers by the end of this calendar year, likely with a couple of products initially. We are still conducting feasibility studies for buses and want to establish ourselves strongly in each segment before expanding further.

Which new passenger vehicle models could come to India next?

We are studying segments below the VF 6 as well as products above the VF 7. Models such as the VF 3 and VF 5 are under evaluation. We have already announced plans to introduce two new products every year and will bring the right models at the appropriate time.

VinFast has introduced the Limo Green for fleet operators. Does that risk diluting the brand’s premium image?

No. We have consciously separated the fleet and passenger businesses. The Limo Green is a dedicated fleet product, while the VF 6, VF 7 and MPV 7 are positioned exclusively for personal buyers. Even if there is demand from taxi operators, we will not sell these passenger models to fleets because maintaining the premium positioning of the brand is important to us.

Localisation currently stands at around 15%. How do you plan to increase it?

Localisation is an ongoing process. We are working with suppliers in India and Vietnam to build the ecosystem. As production volumes increase, localisation will naturally improve because higher import dependence is not viable at scale.

How do you view the pricing competition in India’s EV market?

We are not trying to compete purely on price. Our strategy is to offer strong value through the overall ownership experience and total cost of ownership. We have deliberately positioned VinFast as a premium brand and will continue to focus on that value proposition.

Disclaimer: The correspondent was in Vietnam at the invitation of Vinfast India