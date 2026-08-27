Vikram Solar has completed the acquisition of Vikram Solar Australia, making the Australian entity a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kolkata-headquartered solar manufacturer. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

What Vikram Solar acquired

According to the filing, Vikram Solar picked up the entire shareholding of the Australian company for a cash consideration of $ 50,000, against the issuance of 67,683 equity shares of face value AUD 1.00 each. This translates to 100% ownership of the target entity.

The company said the acquisition does not qualify as a related party transaction, and that no promoter or promoter group entity holds any interest in the entity being acquired.

Vikram Solar Australia: Key details

Vikram Solar Australia was incorporated on March 4, 2026, in Australia. The filing noted that the company is yet to commence commercial operations and did not disclose any turnover history given its recent incorporation.

The subsidiary belongs to the renewable energy industry, in line with the parent company’s core business.

Vikram Solar’s Australia expansion plans

In its disclosure, Vikram Solar said the acquisition is meant to support the company’s overseas expansion strategy. The filing added that the transaction would require regulatory approvals applicable to investments in Australian entities, without specifying further detail.

The company listed August 26, 2026 as the indicative date for completion of the acquisition, the same day the intimation was filed with the exchanges.

ALSO READ HCL Tech Establishes Global Capability Center in Pune With Wacker

About Vikram Solar

Vikram Solar is one of India’s leading solar module manufacturers, with manufacturing facilities at Falta in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district and at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. . The company has a presence across 39 countries, an aggregate EPC capacity of 1.41 GW, and has shipped over 10 GW of high-efficiency modules to date. Founded in 2005, it began module manufacturing in 2009 with a capacity of 12 MW, which has since grown to 4.50 GW, with plants at Falta SEZ in West Bengal and Oragadam in Tamil Nadu.

Vikram Solar share price today

Vikram Solar’s share price was almost flat as of market closing on August 27. The company’s share price has been down 4.8% in the past month. Over the past year, Vikram Solar’s share price has been down 51.33%.