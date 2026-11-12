Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported a 59.2% widening of net loss sequentially at Rs 5,975 crore in Q2, as compared to a loss of Rs 3,754 crore in the June quarter. Net loss was higher than Bloomberg estimates of Rs 5,263 crore.

Revenue from operations in Q2 stood at Rs 11,884 crore, almost rising 1.7% over Rs 11,689 crore in the previous quarter. Vodafone Idea slightly missed Bloomberg estimates of Rs 11,906 crore on revenue.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 4,981 crore was 1.1% lower than Rs 5,034 crore in the preceding period, behind Bloomberg estimates of Rs 5,127 crore. Ebitda margin was down 110 basis points sequentially at 41.9% (Q1: 43.1%).

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“Our Q2FY27 performance reflects steady progress against our priorities. We are encouraged by the continued improvement in our net subscriber additions, supported by our network expansion and enhanced customer experience,” chief executive Abhijit Kishore said.

Blended average revenue per user (Arpu) rose to Rs 178 from Rs 177 in the previous quarter. However, this remains lower than that of peers. Reliance Jio reported Arpu of Rs 218.8 in the period, rising from Rs 215.6 sequentially. Vodafone Idea’s mobile only Arpu was Rs 198 in Q2, compared to Rs 195 in Q1. Bharti Airtel saw mobile only ARPU increase to Rs 271 in Q2 from Rs 264 in Q1.

Vodafone Idea’s rate of Arpu growth was also slower with blended Arpu growing 0.56% quarter-on-quarter against Jio’s growth rate of 1.5%. Mobile only Arpu grew 1.53% against Airtel’s 2.65%.

Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base stood at 194.4 million at the end of the quarter, compared with 193.1 million in the preceding three-month period, continuing and accelerating subscriber base expansion from Q1 when it reported net subscriber addition of 300,000.

The telco reported an increase in its 4G/5G subscriber base to 131 million up from 130.1 million in Q1FY27 (growing at 0.69%), indicative of ongoing customer migration toward higher-speed data services.

Total data consumption on the network increased to 9.36 billion GB from 8.84 billion GB in Q1 while per capita data consumption rose to 23 GB per month as compared to 21.7 GB per month in the June quarter.

The telco expanded its 4G coverage to 87.8% of the population against 87% at the end of June. Vodafone Idea expanded its 5G coverage to 400 cities across all 17 priority circles where it holds spectrum, it said.

As on September 30 Vodafone Idea’s debt from banks stood at Rs 943 crore (Q1: Rs 211 crore) while cash and bank balance stood at Rs 5,470 crore (Q1: 6,558 crore).

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Capex for the quarter stood at Rs 3,946 crore, doubling from Rs 1,930 crore in the June quarter.

“We have placed capex orders of over Rs 13,200 Crore of which nearly Rs 6,000 Crore capex has been executed. Encouraged by our progress in discussions to raise funding, we are confident to place additional orders and sustain the momentum in our network expansion,” Kishore added.

The company added that it secured funding of Rs 10,400 crore during the first half of the fiscal including warrants, fund & non-fund-based facilities. Of this, over Rs 4,000 crore of incremental bank funding was arrange in Q2.