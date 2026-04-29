Vedanta reported a 92.38% year on year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,698 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 3,483 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,731 crore, up 44.59% YoY, from Rs 16,413 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On sequential basis, the company reported 17.30% quarter on quarter (QoQ) rise in its consolidated net profit from Rs 5,710 crore reported in Q3FY26. Revenue also 13.23% increase in revenue at Rs 20,959 crore.

Vedanta declares Rs 34 interim dividend in FY26

Vedanta has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share in Q4FY26. The company has announced a total dividend of Rs 34 per share for FY26.

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“During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on March 23, approved the third interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY2025-26. With this, the total dividend declared for FY2025-26 stands at Rs 34 per equity share of Re 1 each.”

Record volumes across aluminium, zinc and steel in FY26: Executive Director

Commenting on Q4FY26 results, Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta, said, “FY26 was a year of strong execution for Vedanta, with record operational performance across the portfolio. We delivered 2.9 million tonnes of alumina, 2.46 million tonnes of aluminium, 1.1 million tonnes of mined metal at Zinc India, 895 kt of pig iron, and 101 kt of ferrochrome, reflecting improved operating efficiency alongside the ramp-up of new capacities. During the year, we deployed Rs 14,918 crore of growth capex, commissioning key projects including Lanjigarh Train II, the new BALCO smelter, downstream expansions at Jharsuguda, the Debari roaster at Zinc India, and 1.3 GW of power capacity. Our continued focus on operational excellence resulted in the lowest costs in the last five years in the aluminium and zinc businesses.”

Demerger to drive next growth phase: CFO

Vedanta in Q4 has announced that its demerger will become effective from May 1, which is expected to unlock value and sharpen business focus.

Ajay Goel, CFO, Vedanta, said, “The quarter marks a defining point for Vedanta, with the delivery of our strongest-ever financial performance recording all-time highs in Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT for both the quarter and the full year and a clear positioning for the next phase of growth with Demerger effective from 1st of May ‘26. Our Revenue grew 15% YoY to Rs 1,74,075 crore, EBITDA 29% YoY to Rs 55,976 crore and PAT at Rs 25,096 crore, marking a 22% jump YoY. Our balance sheet strengthened further with Net Debt to EBITDA improving to 0.95x, from 1.22x an year ago, and both CRISIL and

ICRA reaffirming VEDL’s credit rating as AA / Watch with Developing Implications. Pursuing growth with capex investment of Rs 14,918 crore in the year, we continued to reward our shareholders, paying a handsome dividend of Rs 34/share and delivering TSR of 48.6%.”

Vedanta Share price

Share price of Anil Agrawal-led metal and mining major company, Vedanta surged over 5% in intraday trading session today.