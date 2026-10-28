Anil-Agarwal led Vedanta’s consolidated net profit surged more than two-fold year-on-year to Rs 6,202 crore in Q2 FY27 against Rs 2,471 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its profit expanded 17% as compared to Rs 5,294 crore in the trailing quarter.

Vedanta’s revenue from operations expanded 57% YoY to Rs 26,356 crore as compared to Rs 16,736 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, its topline advanced around 9% from Rs 24,205 crore in Q1 FY27.

The increase in revenue and net profit was primarily driven by record mined metal production and strong cash generation, which further helped the company reduce its net debt.

Vedanta declares Rs 5 dividend

Vedanta also announced its first interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date and payment date for the same are yet to be disclosed.

Vedanta EBITDA rises 16.6% QoQ

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) posted a triple-digit YoY growth to Rs 9,938 crore against Rs 4,817 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, Vedanta’s EBITDA climbed 16.6% from Rs 8,501 crore in the preceding quarter.

Vedanta said the rise in EBITDA was primarily due to favourable market and regulatory factors. Also, the higher costs were partly offset by volume and marketing & other benefits, it added.

The company’s EBITDA margin stood at 60%, up 1055 basis points YoY and 293 bps QoQ.

Vedanta net debt falls by Rs 4,624 crore

“Vedanta Limited delivered a record financial performance in Q2 FY27…Strong cash generation of Rs 5,803 crore during the quarter enabled us to reduce net debt by Rs 4,624 crore to Rs 3,675 crore, with Net Debt/EBITDA improving further from 0.3x to 0.1x,” said Ajay Goel, Group CFO, Vedanta.

Vedanta’s Net Debt/EBITDA improved to 0.1x from 0.3x in Q1 FY27. The company’s net debt contracted to Rs 3,675 crore against Rs 8,299 crore reported in the June quarter, registering a QoQ reduction of Rs 4,624 crore. The moderation was driven by cash flow from operations.

Commenting on Q2FY27 results, Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta, said, “Vedanta delivered another quarter of strong operational performance, marked by record mined metal production of 271 kt and record H1 mined metal production for the 6th consecutive year along with best-ever H1 refined metal production at Zinc India, the successful commissioning of Gamsberg Phase II at Zinc International, record chrome ore production and 100% ore procurement at FACOR, and the highest quarterly cathode production at Copper India.

Vedanta share price

On October 28, Vedanta’s stock was up over 3% in the intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen over 11%.