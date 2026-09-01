Vedanta Oil and Gas has partnered with Beicip-Franlab India to accelerate exploration and production growth in the Northeast, with the integrated subsurface programme having the potential to unlock up to 300 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of additional resources and reserves across the company’s regional portfolio.

The programme will cover nine Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) blocks and one Discovered Small Field (DSF) block, bringing seismic interpretation, resource evaluation and development planning under a common technical framework. It will focus on identifying new drilling opportunities while extracting additional value from existing discoveries and producing assets.

Beicip-Franlab will undertake geological and reservoir studies, seismic interpretation, prospect ranking, resource assessment and field-development planning across priority assets, including Hazarigaon and Rudra in the Northeast. The opportunities identified will subsequently move through Vedanta Oil & Gas’ technical-assurance and exploration-to-development processes.

“The Northeast holds significant untapped hydrocarbon potential and is a key pillar of our growth strategy,” said Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO and Whole Time Director, Vedanta Oil & Gas.

He said the partnership would combine advanced subsurface expertise with integrated technical capabilities to accelerate prospect maturation and strengthen the exploration portfolio. “This programme will help build a robust pipeline of drill-ready opportunities while supporting our commitment to increase domestic energy production and contribute to India’s energy security,” Gast said.

The partnership will also focus on production-enhancement opportunities across existing fields. Through integrated subsurface evaluation and development planning, the programme aims to improve resource visibility, accelerate appraisal and field-development decisions and create a clearer pathway from exploration to production.

Amit Singh, Managing Director, Beicip-Franlab India, said the objective was to convert subsurface potential into tangible development opportunities through resource characterisation and field-development planning.

“We aim to deliver a robust pipeline of drill-ready prospects, enhance resource visibility across the portfolio, and identify high-impact opportunities that support sustainable production growth,” Singh said.

The Northeast forms a key part of Vedanta Oil & Gas’ growth strategy as the company seeks to deepen exploration activity and monetise indigenous hydrocarbon resources. Vedanta Oil & Gas currently holds interests in 44 blocks covering more than 47,000 sq km, with gross 2P and 2C resources of 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Its producing assets span Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam.